STU ELLIS: All right now, what am I bid

Farmland prices are on the rise. Everywhere. And on every type of farmland. In the past week, at least three of the Federal Reserve District banks offered their analysis of data collected from commercial bankers around the Corn Belt about farmland prices.

The Chicago Fed report that a 14 percent year over year increase, from the 2nd quarter of 2020 to the same period of this year was the largest farmers bought up farmland after high commodity prices from the 2012 drought. The report indicated all five states in the Chicago Fed district had double-digit, year over year gains in agricultural land values.

Iowa was up 18 percent, Wisconsin up 13 percent, Illinois and Indiana were up 12 percent; but too few Michigan bankers responded to the survey to specify a rate of increase.

The Kansas City Fed reported, “The value of all types of land throughout the district were about 10 percent higher than a year ago, the largest increase since 2013. As of the second quarter, non-irrigated farmland values were about 14 percent higher than the beginning of 2019, offsetting the decline of about 12 percent from 2014 to 2018.”

And the Kansas City Fed economists reported the subsequent news that, “Cash rents on all types of land also increased, but at a slightly slower pace than farmland values. Cash rents on non-irrigated and irrigated cropland rose about 7 percent% from last year. Similar to land values, the increase in cash rents for non-irrigated and irrigated farmland was the largest since 2013.”

The Minneapolis Fed—where agriculture has been challenged by drought in most of its service area, also reported higher land prices. Non-irrigated cropland values increased by 16 percent on average from the second quarter of 2020. Ranch- and pastureland values also jumped, by nearly 13 percent, while non-irrigated cropland values increased about 10 percent.

Minneapolis Fed economics staff also reported the district average cash rent for non-irrigated land jumped by more than 9 percent from a year ago. Rents for irrigated land and ranchland each increased about 6 percent. Changes in land values and rents were generally consistent across district states. Expectations for the remainder of the growing season were moderately optimistic. Across the district, half of lenders expected farm income to decrease in the third quarter, compared with 16 percent forecasting increases.

The Fed reports show the same trend, although higher upward jumps than the recent USDA survey on land values and cash rents. USDA reported, “U.S. average farm real estate value, a measurement that includes the value of all land and buildings on farms, was a record $3,380/acre. This 7 percent increase over last year represents a percentage change not seen since 2014 when values increased 8 percent over the previous year.”

Such reports give good news to land owners who plan to sell farmland over the coming winter, and anyone wanting to buy have a good idea on how much money it is going to take. The interesting data will be whether farmers continue to be the major group of purchasers, which has been the case the past several years.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

