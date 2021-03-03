STU ELLIS: An Inside Look at FFA

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One vo-ag teacher and FFA advisor was introduced just before FFA week as one of five finalists for the annual FFA Golden Owl Award, which recognizes the outstanding FFA advisor in the state. The FFA students at Taylorville High School were all congratulating Sue Schaffer for making the final five and hoping she will be honored at the Illinois FFA State Convention this summer.

Toward the end of the week, the Tuscola FFA chapter held a petting zoo for younger students to meet farm animals face to face. But they also invited their high school classmates to the parking lot for a tour of their tractors. Educational, yes, for the non-FFA students, but the truth came out when the FFA chapter president said a tractor is more fun to drive to school than a car.

But the highlight of the week occurred Thursday evening in Georgetown when the Illinois State FFA office awarded an FFA Chapter Charter to the Homefires home school. It was the very first chartering of an FFA chapter for a home school. The 13 members signed the charter that will truly be an historical document.

Homefires is a group of families in Champaign, Vermillion and Edgar counties who share resources for homeschooling. They recruited a retired vo-ag teacher to be the FFA chapter advisor and will make history.