STU ELLIS: An Inside Look at FFA

Last week was fascinating, uplifting, and one that would re-energize everyone’s confidence in today’s young people who have an interest in agriculture.
It was National FFA Week. Blue and gold jackets were everywhere, along with stylish T-shirts that carried catchy FFA messages. And what FFA members did to promote their cause was nothing less creative than a 5th Avenue ad agency.
At Meridian High School, FFA challenged the non-FFA members to show off their muscles by tossing bales of hay and curling buckets of corn during physical education class. If the membership pitch was effective, it’s a good recruiting tool for high school boys saturated with hormones.
On the soft sell side, a young lady in the FFA chapter at Fisher High School participated with her FFA classmates in writing letters to veterans and members of the active military. And what does she write about? “Just what’s going through the mind of a small-town girl in the middle of nowhere.” But with many Fisher FFA members reporting a significant number of friends and relatives with military connections, the letters would have been powerful messages from home.
Another small town FFA chapter drew in the younger students who might one day aspire to be an FFA member. The Kansas chapter held a kiddie tractor pull, with small pedal tractors and a pulling sled that increased its resistance the further it was pulled. Ironically, the average-sized youngsters out-pedaled and out-pulled their heftier classmates, sharing high fives with teachers.
One vo-ag teacher and FFA advisor was introduced just before FFA week as one of five finalists for the annual FFA Golden Owl Award, which recognizes the outstanding FFA advisor in the state. The FFA students at Taylorville High School were all congratulating Sue Schaffer for making the final five and hoping she will be honored at the Illinois FFA State Convention this summer.
Toward the end of the week, the Tuscola FFA chapter held a petting zoo for younger students to meet farm animals face to face. But they also invited their high school classmates to the parking lot for a tour of their tractors. Educational, yes, for the non-FFA students, but the truth came out when the FFA chapter president said a tractor is more fun to drive to school than a car.
But the highlight of the week occurred Thursday evening in Georgetown when the Illinois State FFA office awarded an FFA Chapter Charter to the Homefires home school. It was the very first chartering of an FFA chapter for a home school. The 13 members signed the charter that will truly be an historical document.
Homefires is a group of families in Champaign, Vermillion and Edgar counties who share resources for homeschooling. They recruited a retired vo-ag teacher to be the FFA chapter advisor and will make history.
And who were the chapter members? They were not all farm boys who buck bales and feed hogs every day. They were male, female, caucasian, Black, and Asian. Just like many other chapters, Homefires FFA looks like America.
COLLECTION: Recent agriculture columns from Stu Ellis
Check out recent agriculture news from longtime Herald & Review columnist Stu Ellis.
The USDA on Tuesday pulled the lanyard that fired a shot heard ‘round the (grain) world.
Once or twice in their career, farmers have the chance to sell 'beans in the teens.'
"There were some very significant issues important to agriculture that will be tagged with #2020," writes columnist Stu Ellis.
Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tense past with agribusiness.
Last Thursday the USDA released its December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), and most relegated it into the “disappoin…
The Biden Administration has yet to nominate anyone for secretary of agriculture, although several names are floating to the top.
Farmers will likely take more notice of who becomes the next EPA administrator than the next secretary of agriculture.
Do farmers have anything for which to be thankful?
“With the government program payments, 2020 net cash farm income is the 8th highest in the last 50 years. Without the payments, it would have …
A major marine shipping company at New Orleans indicated its tows and barges were getting hung up on shoals for a 400 mile stretch of the waterway south of Memphis.
The news that is resulting in higher commodity prices is the type that farmers have been wanting, instead of news about government trade or pandemic financial aid being distributed.
After disparaging biofuels for years and politically fighting them in the halls of Congress, several petroleum companies have announced they are converting oil refineries to biofuel refineries.
The rain that began late Tuesday afternoon has two significant impacts.
Something is in the wind, and it is hard to identify exactly what is happening. But the outcome seems to be beneficial, and it is getting more…
“Not so fast, USDA, I’m not sure you are correct about that.”
China is hungry, or at least its populace is, and political leaders there must ensure their people are fed.
Putting an estimated 500 exhibitors on the Farm Progress Show website, Matt Jungmann and colleagues are serving up a virtual version of the event from Sept. 15-17, with a significant change.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.