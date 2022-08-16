STU ELLIS: And the verdict is….?

Have you met any farmers who took out a PACE crop insurance policy this year in their federal crop insurance program? Likely not. PACE stands for “Post Application Coverage Endorsement,” and was designed to help farmers make the shift from applying nitrogen in the fall to a spring application after corn had begun growing.

The purpose is to reduce the loss of nitrogen through field tiles into streams and rivers and apply it in the spring when corn roots would absorb it for plant growth. Sometimes spring applications can be dicey because adverse wet weather may prevent that. The PACE crop insurance policy would pay the corn grower an indemnity check if the nitrogen application was prevented by weather.

Only 62 policies were sold in the pilot states of Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Of those policies sold, only 34 policies were activated with farmers submitting data to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Examination of the federal data reveals only 8,543 acres would have received the split nitrogen application from farmers among their total corn acres.

USDA reported earlier this week that 89.8 million acres of corn were planted this year

A financial analysis of PACE reveals a national total of $41,420 of premiums providing total insurance protection of $501,129 if all those 62 policies reported the maximum claim that the intended nitrogen applications were unable to be applied.

Further financial analysis reveals that each PACE-insured acre had a maximum payoff of $58.66 if too much moisture prevented the additional nitrogen application. The total per acre premium was $4.85, of which PACE policyholders paid $2.14 per acre and USDA subsidized it with an additional $2.71.

The Illinois Corn Growers Association played a major role in developing the concept of PACE and getting USDA approval of the risk management tool for Cornbelt farmers. ICGA has taken a lead role in the effort to reduce the loss of nitrogen from corn fields by promoting agronomic practices that will insure that corn gets fed the nitrogen instead of it being lost to the environment.

Illinois Corn Growers leadership worked closely with University of Illinois agricultural economists in designing the program and its financial factors that were designed to entice farmer enrollment.

When the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation Board studies the data this week, to decide if it will be approved for another year or more, IL Corn Growers leadership will be closely watching. The outcome of that decision remains to be seen.

The question confronting USDA policymakers is, “Will PACE policies increase in number in future years and will they play a role in influencing whether farmers will reduce nitrogen run-off by splitting nitrogen applications?”

Although the total bill for PACE program development and deployment is not final, there are estimates the cost could be over $1 million paid by US taxpayers and private sector funds. It is unknown when USDA’s Risk Management Agency may announce its analysis of the PACE program and the potential risks and hazards from the PACE pilot evaluation.