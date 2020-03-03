STU ELLIS: Another year, more dicamba issues

That volatility in Illinois soybean fields generated more complaints to the Illinois Department of Agriculture last year than any prior year, or in any other state. While a handful of the complaints were from neighboring farmers, most were from adjacent landowners whose gardens, orchards, and ornamental trees were damaged by the drifting dicamba.

While the applicator, either a farmer or a commercial applicator, is responsible for the damage, there are many issues that challenge the process of resolving the complaints. On Tuesday, over a hundred leaders of farm organizations lobbied the Illinois Legislature, and on their lobbying agenda was clarification of some dicamba issues.

Those issues include a better definition of “downwind from the target field.” Can the wind speed be taken at the field prior to the application, instead of wind speed recorded at an airport many miles away? And why do farmers and commercial applicators have to take different tests to become licensed to apply dicamba?

The complex issues have drifted into courtrooms, where a Missouri jury last week awarded $265 million to the owner of a 1,000-acre peach orchard that was decimated by dicamba. And dicamba maker Monsanto, now a part of Bayer chemical company, could go into bankruptcy because of the growing legal liabilities with glyphosate, and now dicamba.