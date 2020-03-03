STU ELLIS: Another year, more dicamba issues

As farmers prepare for another battle with the forces of evil, weeds that is, and specifically those which refuse to die despite 21st century chemistry, it is decision time on which herbicide program that will be used. And it is ironic that herbicide decisions dictate what soybean varieties can be used.
When weeds were controlled with a cultivator or a hoe and weed hook, it mattered not what type of weeds were in a field; a farmer could plant the best yielding soybean variety. But not anymore. Weed pressure in a given field dictates the herbicide and that dictates the soybean variety.
And in 2020, 60%-75% of soybean acres will likely have herbicide and seed combination that will allow dicamba to be used, with farmers’ hope it will control weeds that are non-responsive to Roundup’s active ingredient glyphosate. And that decision carries the weight of the world.
In Tennessee and Arkansas, weed specialists at respective state universities are telling farmers not to expect dicamba to kill all the weeds and leave soybean fields in pristine condition. After culturing seeds from weeds that survived dicamba herbicide applications in 2019, the offspring resisted heavy applications of dicamba, just as if it were a spring shower.
Subsequently, those weed scientists are reporting that dicamba not only volatilizes and drifts beyond field boundaries, but now has questionable effect on the major weeds found in soybean fields.
That volatility in Illinois soybean fields generated more complaints to the Illinois Department of Agriculture last year than any prior year, or in any other state. While a handful of the complaints were from neighboring farmers, most were from adjacent landowners whose gardens, orchards, and ornamental trees were damaged by the drifting dicamba.
While the applicator, either a farmer or a commercial applicator, is responsible for the damage, there are many issues that challenge the process of resolving the complaints. On Tuesday, over a hundred leaders of farm organizations lobbied the Illinois Legislature, and on their lobbying agenda was clarification of some dicamba issues.
Those issues include a better definition of “downwind from the target field.” Can the wind speed be taken at the field prior to the application, instead of wind speed recorded at an airport many miles away? And why do farmers and commercial applicators have to take different tests to become licensed to apply dicamba?
The complex issues have drifted into courtrooms, where a Missouri jury last week awarded $265 million to the owner of a 1,000-acre peach orchard that was decimated by dicamba. And dicamba maker Monsanto, now a part of Bayer chemical company, could go into bankruptcy because of the growing legal liabilities with glyphosate, and now dicamba.
Law firms are reporting a growing number of clients are seeking legal relief due to dicamba damage, and filing complaints not against farmers and commercial applicators, but against the makers of the dicamba products that volatilize and drift. In Decatur, the BRELAW firm is scheduling client group meetings later this month in Central Illinois as it prepares to enter the fray.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.