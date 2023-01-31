STU ELLIS: Bad political winds threaten Farm Bill agreement

The Senate Agriculture Committee today officially opens its Farm Bill effort with a hearing on the Trade and Horticulture Titles of the Farm Bill.

There will be other hearings during February, with the process culminating March 1 with hearings on Conservation and Forestry Titles.

For a legislative body such as the Senate, that is a significant effort toward approval of a comprehensive Farm Bill by the end of September, when the current 2018 legislation expires. Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, and ranking minority member John Boozman, R-Arkansas, have worked well together for the past two years and seem to be in lock step over the process and procedure.

The House Agriculture Committee, well, that may be another story.

The House Agriculture Committee is trying to organize and at last report did not yet have subcommittee members named. The new chairman, Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, invited several Republican members to listen to farmers attending a Pennsylvania farm show a couple weeks ago, but there were no reports of significant issues raised. Most of the attendees said it was good to hear from farmers.

The challenge between now and Sept. 30 will likely be in the House of Representatives. Most observers have estimated that the 10-year cost of the Farm Bill will be $1.3 to $1.5 trillion. Since federal budgeting is done in 10-year increments, the cost is much higher than what one year budgets might be. But keep in mind that about 80% of the Farm Bill is consumed by spending for school nutrition programs, WIC, and the SNAP food stamp program. Conservation, farm programs, rural development, crop insurance, and ag research make up the other 20%.

Given the intentions of Chairman Thompson to have a Farm Bill on the floor of the House in July for consideration prior to the August recess, there is little likelihood of any agreement, even within the Republican conference about what the legislation should contain.

Republicans typically target food and nutrition programs to be reduced and with the higher cost of food now compared to 2018, there will likely be a knock-down, drag-out fight. There have already been reports in the news about food pantries planning for cuts in what they will be able to acquire for distribution.

One Washington staffer close to the matter said there are great concerns about approval of a Farm Bill because of opposition of the Freedom Caucus in the Republican majority. He indicated that the 2023 Farm Bill, even if it can be passed this year, will have a slim margin of approval in the House.

The critical element will be the food and nutrition spending. Urban members of Congress will not vote for farm legislation without benefits for their constituents. And if Freedom Caucus members, most from rural areas, oppose spending on nutrition programs, it will be difficult to get approval of a new Farm Bill.

Many farm-oriented folks around Congress are giving it little chance for approval in this calendar year. The politics are not friendly.

