STU ELLIS: Battle brewing over food or fuel use for U.S. soybeans

Naysayers have been abundant over the years since corn has been refined into ethanol for automotive fuel purposes.

They cast many concerns that blending 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol would consume so much corn there would not be enough left for their morning bowl of corn flakes.

U.S. farmers rose to the challenge to show those concerns held little validity and there has been plenty of corn to feed livestock, make ethanol, and not dip into the supply of sweet corn needed for human foods.

Lately, the discussion has shifted to soybeans, which have a high oil content, that is becoming more important as a futuristic fuel, not only for diesel engines, but airplanes, and other forms of transportation and energy.

While soybean oil, and other vegetable oils can be used in diesel engines almost straight from the field, there is a greater energy developed from renewable diesel, refined from vegetable oil feed stocks.

The food versus fuel concerns are slowly shifting in that direction, spurred, in part, by the Ukrainian conflict. Ukrainian farmers are the global source of sunflower oil and with expectations of diminished production this year, the global vegetable oil market will see shortages and higher prices. The vegetable oil economy that will be developing over coming months will be an indicator of what will happen as soybean oil becomes a more popular feedstock as a transportation fuel.

The CEO of Bunge, the world’s largest processor of oilseeds, touted his plans to an investor conference in mid-May that oilseeds like soybeans and sunflowers are the companies target for its future growth. He predicted soybeans will have a greater percentage of oil content and that “North America is not going to be an exporter.” With current soybean prices at record levels, the Bunge chief executive said the market is sending a signal to farmers to boost production and only two years would be needed to achieve his predictions.

Simultaneously, other grain companies, including Cargill and Ag Processing and others currently have 14 soybean crushing plants under construction, expansion, or on the drawing board. When those plants are online it is doubtful there will be enough soybeans to run them at capacity, unless there is a major change in where soybeans are allocated. If those plants offer higher prices for soybeans, than does the export market, the soybeans will be turned into renewable diesel fuel.

Lovington soybean farmer Stan Born, a leader on the U.S. Soybean Export Council, says demand is good. He says revenue potential due to more competition for soybeans is exciting, but “It’s always tempered by reality because there’s a lot of hurdles to be able to realize all that excitement.”

Currently, U.S. farmers are producing just over 4 billion bushels of soybeans, and in rough terms exporting as many for international customers as they process domestically. With the trends in the industry and pronouncements of industry captains, the percentage exported will give way to the percentage that is processed domestically.

That diminishes the availability of cooking oil for global households, because it is being converted into fuel for U.S. travelers and truckers.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

