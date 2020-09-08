STU ELLIS: Beans in the teens?

We were back to $8.70 where some farmers would be on the verge of unprofitability. But not for long because a growing drought in Iowa, northern Illinois, and northern Indiana was suppressing the yield. Then came the Iowa derecho winds that damaged several million acres of soybeans along with corn, and the soybean market took off like Jack’s bean stalk.

Soybean prices turned upward at $8.70 and have not looked back, adding $1 per bushel on the futures market since August 12th.

The dry soils across a prime growing region have provided stability because crop scouts can easily see that soybeans will be smaller due to the lack of moisture. But tickling the market’s fancy has been regular purchases of soybeans by China. That nation bought more soybeans from Brazil than was expected and Brazil has eliminated its tariffs on soybeans to allow some to be imported from the US.

China has been buying significant amounts of U.S. soybeans in recent weeks. China is trying to rebuild its swine that was decimated by disease, so there is plenty of pork for its citizens. New crop sales last week registered 68 million bushels. That was good enough to make it to the upper end of trade estimates, making traders more bullish on beans.