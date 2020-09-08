STU ELLIS: Beans in the teens?

Those magic beans are at it again.
In the past three weeks the soybean market shot up like the beanstalk that Jack climbed to visit the giant in the clouds. And some farmers who did not sell all their 2019 soybeans certainly have their head in the clouds. Snapping their virtual galluses, they are!
Many farmers and grain traders have a good handle on the corn market, but the soybean market cannot be tamed by farmers, hedgers, or speculative investors. One either makes unexpected money or gets financially burned betting on beans.
The current soybean price chart resembles a large “U” shape. Early in 2020, soybean futures prices began to plummet, then settled down for a couple weeks in January and February, when the White House announced a trade deal with China that supposedly would mean record sales of U.S. soybeans to China.
China bought record volumes of soybeans, all right, but from Brazil, not the United States, and soybean prices began a bearish slide toward $7 oblivion. Fortunately, that level was never reached in the futures market, and bottomed at the $8.31 mark. Undoubtedly, some grain elevators across the Corn Belt were offering cash prices that began with a $7.
Futures prices stayed in the $8 range until the end of June when the USDA released its planted acreage report that indicated not as many soybean acres had been planted as expected, and prices quickly climbed above the $9 mark; but only to fall again with early reports potentially high yields.
We were back to $8.70 where some farmers would be on the verge of unprofitability. But not for long because a growing drought in Iowa, northern Illinois, and northern Indiana was suppressing the yield. Then came the Iowa derecho winds that damaged several million acres of soybeans along with corn, and the soybean market took off like Jack’s bean stalk.
Soybean prices turned upward at $8.70 and have not looked back, adding $1 per bushel on the futures market since August 12th.
The dry soils across a prime growing region have provided stability because crop scouts can easily see that soybeans will be smaller due to the lack of moisture. But tickling the market’s fancy has been regular purchases of soybeans by China. That nation bought more soybeans from Brazil than was expected and Brazil has eliminated its tariffs on soybeans to allow some to be imported from the US.
China has been buying significant amounts of U.S. soybeans in recent weeks. China is trying to rebuild its swine that was decimated by disease, so there is plenty of pork for its citizens. New crop sales last week registered 68 million bushels. That was good enough to make it to the upper end of trade estimates, making traders more bullish on beans.
Currently, U.S. soybeans are cheaper than from other global suppliers because of the weak U.S. dollar. That is beneficial to China, and beneficial to the U.S.-China trade deal, making surplus soybeans disappear. But, not nearly enough to see “beans in the ‘teens.”
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
