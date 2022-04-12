STU ELLIS: Biden plants the seed to boost ethanol

The Corn Belt-wide cheer Tuesday, followed by the slapping sound of high-fives, came from corn growers.

Hundreds of thousands of corn growers were whistling a happy tune and doing their happy dance in the machine shed after the White House announcement on ethanol.

The USDA reported last week that 5.625 billion bushels of corn would be refined into ethanol, but that number may change in next month’s supply and demand report after Biden administration policy is set to change to allow year-round ethanol content in gasoline to rise from 10% to 15%. When that was announced, leaders of ethanol advocacy groups likely had a tear of happiness in their eye.

They had called for the change for a long time, but pumped up the volume as skyrocketing oil prices were being felt at the gas pump. President Chris Edgington of the National Corn Growers Association says there has been a nearly 50 cents per gallon spread between 10% and 15% ethanol formulations at service stations in some places, and “That is a big benefit to the consumer. There’s 98% of the vehicles on the road today that can run E15. Everybody could save those 50 cents or 25 cents, it just depends on their location.”

The “pain at the pump” due to inflation, geo-political upheaval, and higher warm weather demand for gasoline would be mitigated by lower priced ethanol becoming a higher volume blend in gasoline.

A month ago, National Corn Grower Association leaders from 19 states combined to send a letter to President Biden asking him to use existing emergency authorities to tap more homegrown fuels like ethanol. Their goal is to help stabilize energy markets and lower the price of fuel for consumers. The letter asks the president to prevent consumers from losing the choice of E15, a higher ethanol blend that costs less at the pump and reduces emissions.

A 2021 court decision resulting from oil industry efforts to limit the growth of higher ethanol blends ended year-round market access for E15. That ban would begin this summer without action from the administration or Congress. And the Corn Growers say increasing the use of lower-cost and lower-emission E15 could easily replace oil imports from Russia, which comprise 3% of oil available to the domestic market.

The White House announcement comes as Congress is considering the Home Front Energy Independence Act (H.R. 7175). In response to rising gas prices and the global energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine, the legislation would make the sale of E15 year-round permanent, create a tax credit for higher biofuel blends, streamline E15 labeling, provide funding for E15 infrastructure, extend the biodiesel tax credit for three more years, and ban imports of Russian petroleum products.

With a higher blend of ethanol in the gasoline, there will be an increased demand for corn, a goal of the National Corn Growers, as well as every farmer soon to pull a planter out of the machine shed and head to the field.

Corn has to be planted before it can get into an automobile gas tank.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

