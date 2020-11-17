STU ELLIS: Both red and black ink in the Corn Belt

“With the government program payments, 2020 net cash farm income is the 8th highest in the last 50 years. Without the payments, it would have ranked as the 30th highest,” calculates Purdue ag economist Brent Gloy.

But that is for agriculture as a whole, not every farmer, because those ad hoc farm payment distributions of the past several years were not evenly spread around.

That means some farmers will be going to the bank to make deposits, and their neighbors may be going to the same bank to increase their lines of credit. And just as the farm economy dims and brightens depending on the farm, it is the same way around the entire Corn Belt according to the ag economists at the various Federal Reserve Banks serving Midwestern agriculture.

Commercial bankers told the Chicago Fed that loan demand in the past fiscal quarter was only 85% of what it was in the same period of 2019. While that might indicate those government payments came in handy, they did not go far enough to fill up the farm bank accounts. It seems loan repayment rates were only 93% of what they were at the same time last year.