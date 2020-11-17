STU ELLIS: Both red and black ink in the Corn Belt

“With the government program payments, 2020 net cash farm income is the 8th highest in the last 50 years. Without the payments, it would have ranked as the 30th highest,” calculates Purdue ag economist Brent Gloy.
But that is for agriculture as a whole, not every farmer, because those ad hoc farm payment distributions of the past several years were not evenly spread around.
That means some farmers will be going to the bank to make deposits, and their neighbors may be going to the same bank to increase their lines of credit. And just as the farm economy dims and brightens depending on the farm, it is the same way around the entire Corn Belt according to the ag economists at the various Federal Reserve Banks serving Midwestern agriculture.
Commercial bankers told the Chicago Fed that loan demand in the past fiscal quarter was only 85% of what it was in the same period of 2019. While that might indicate those government payments came in handy, they did not go far enough to fill up the farm bank accounts. It seems loan repayment rates were only 93% of what they were at the same time last year.
While the Chicago Fed serves the heart of the Corn Belt that includes all of Iowa and the northern two-thirds of Illinois and Indiana, the St. Louis Fed serves farms on the opposite end of the profit scale. And the ag economists there reported, “For the twenty-third consecutive quarter, a solid majority of bankers reported a decline in farm income compared with the same period a year ago. Moreover, bankers expect farm income to decline again next quarter compared with the same period last year.”
That’s not a good picture for southern Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas.
The Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank’s ag economists reported, “pandemic-relief aid along with mostly bountiful harvests in the Ninth District and a slight recovery in prices have painted an optimistic picture for the end of 2020.”
“Increasing farm commodity prices and COVID-related government programs have most farmers sitting OK,” reported a Wisconsin agricultural banker responding to the Minneapolis Fed survey.
But the nitty gritty details of the northern Corn Belt are not pretty. The Minneapolis Fed added, “Farm incomes fell from July through September 2020 relative to the same period a year earlier, according to lenders surveyed. Spending on capital equipment and farm household purchases also decreased. Loan demand fell slightly, while falling incomes pushed the rate of loan repayment down, and renewals and extensions increased.”
But in cattle country, which the Kansas City Fed serves, stronger prices earlier in the year balanced out low grain prices in the spring and summer. And the KC Fed reported that credit conditions improved, and producers saw expanding profit opportunities. That meant farm finances deteriorated at a slower pace with fewer bankers reporting lower farm incomes than the prior fiscal quarter, with a decrease in loan demand.
The farm economy is painted with a palette of many colors, many of them shades of red.
