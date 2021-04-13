STU ELLIS: Buckle up. Congress may be changing plenty with farm finances

When farm kids are growing up, their main desire is have Dad teach them how to drive a tractor.
That was the case 80 years ago when tractors replaced the horses and mules on the farm, and its is the case today with tractors that cost a half million dollars and have more computing power than early space capsules.
But those farm boys who drove their tractors to school in late February for National FFA week and showed all the bells and whistles to admiring young ladies should have spent their time learning tax law and farm succession planning.
That’s because proposals moving through Congress may eliminate their opportunity to have any farm at which to use that tractor.
With the need to pay for the recent COVID relief funding and planned infrastructure funding, bills have been introduced in the Senate to make several tax changes that have left farm organization leadership aghast. There are two rather complex issues involved.
The first changes the estate tax upon the death of a farmland owner. The legislation would lower the federal estate tax exemption level from $11.7 million to $3.5 million per individual, resulting in a larger number of estates owing estate tax.
According to American Farm Bureau analysis, if the estate tax exemption were reduced to $3.5 million, it would require slightly more than 1,100 acres to reach the exemption level. Based on state-level data, more than 243,000 farms, or 12% of operations nationally, would be impacted. These farms operate a total of 667 million aces, suggesting that a $3.5 million estate tax exemption could impact as much as 74% of the farmland in the United States.
The $11.7 million exemption is relatively new and was raised in the 2017 tax law changes because farmland values were increasing and farms were having to be liquidated just so inheritance taxes could be paid. After Dec. 31, 2025, the exemption amount returns to $5 million per individual adjusted for inflation, as set by the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012.
The Senate proposals, reflecting the proposed policies of the Biden administration want the exemption rolled back further to $3.5 million. And that is where the tax law changes would impact 74% of U.S. farmland.
The second proposal changes the valuation of capital assets at death by removing the automatic step-up in basis, it does not replace the current estate tax or gift tax laws, it would be a new tax in addition to those.
American Farm Bureau economists say “Based on USDA’s data from 1997 and assuming a capital gains tax rate of 20%, we found that the taxes would be anywhere from $500-800 per acre across the Corn Belt, and over $1,000 per acre in portions of Iowa and Illinois."
Currently Farm Bureau lobbyists are not only opposing the legislation, but also trying to get Congress to eliminate the estate tax altogether.
University of Illinois ag economists who also have analyzed the changes are recommending farm owners work with tax advisors and farm succession planners to save as much of the family farm as possible.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.