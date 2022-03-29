STU ELLIS: Buckle your (corn) belt

March 31 is a big day.

As the late entertainer Jackie Gleason would say, a “REALLY BIG” day, in Corn Belt agriculture because the USDA will release its farmer survey results to project corn and soybean acreage.

Farmers were asked for their planting intentions the first of March and there were more dynamics pushing and pulling than ever before.

First of all, crop prices are in rare air. Some commodities are at all-time highs, and will $16-17 soybeans pull acres away from $6 corn? Will $10 wheat pull acres away from corn? Cotton is very high priced and likely took acres away from alternative crops in southern states earlier this year. Farmers reasonably wonder how prices can be so high, when the crop has not yet been planted?

The reason for high prices is a truckload of supply and demand issues that have become stronger in the past couple of years. China has been a big importer of U.S. grain. Brazil’s initial crops this growing season were radically trimmed by a La Nina drought. So those factors have pushed up prices due to global supply and demand.

But secondly, while farmers were flipping the coin on acreage decisions, the economy exploded on crop inputs. Oil prices have caused diesel fuel to double in cost. A hurricane took out U.S. plants that manufacture crop chemicals, at the same time COVID closed Chinese plants that manufacture the active ingredients for herbicides and other crop protectants.

Thirdly, the fertilizer industry imploded because of a myriad of geo-political issues that began last fall, convincing many farmers to wait until spring when prices would likely be much lower. Then the fertilizer market was Putin-ized and prices have continued upward. All of that has caused many farmers to shift from one crop to another, thinking production costs could be reduced and marketing might be more profitable.

On a date when many Corn Belt farmers would be in the field, with many planting both corn and soybeans in more weather-friendly years, nary a field has been tilled, nor sprayed with pre-emergent herbicides, nor prepared in any way for seed to hit the soil. And forecasters who are increasingly expressing concerns about a 2022 drought, have caused farmers to again revise their planting intentions.

When the wire services asked commodity analysts last week for their predictions, there was a wide range that might have been a record from high to lows, if such records were kept. On the high and low ends are very reputable organizations. The University of Missouri’s Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute predict s 93.9 million acres of corn and 87.7 million acres of soybeans. But Farm Futures says its survey of farmers points to 90.4 million acres of corn and 92.2 million acres of soybeans.

When the USDA releases its numbers Thursday, that will be just one more data point. The big number that the market will really trade will be the Planted Acreage report on June 30. After all, farmers cannot change their mind at that point.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

