STU ELLIS: Buckle your seatbelt! Biofuel refineries might be revving up

Buckle your seatbelt! After disparaging biofuels for years and politically fighting them in the halls of Congress, several petroleum companies have announced they are converting oil refineries to biofuel refineries.
Yes, you read that correctly. That is a 180-degree reversal of the petroleum mantra, which undoubtedly has financially held back the biofuel and corn economies for years.
Farmers can interpret that as unbelievably bullish for biofuels.
A Reuters report with datelines from both London and New York indicates the initiative has wheels on both sides of the Atlantic.
Is this a late-date announcement ahead of the election designed to sway voters one way or another? Likely not, since the oil companies cited the impact of the coronavirus for significantly reducing demand for motor fuel, and they are considering shutdowns of refineries to better match the slack demand.
And anyone with knowledge of the oil refining business knows that is an expensive process, environmentally speaking, particularly when it comes to removing pipelines and meeting contractual obligations to remediate the land through which the oil had been flowing.
One of the leaders of the growing trend is BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, which told Reuters that it might never recover from the pre-COVID crisis levels, and it has accelerated its plans for refinery closures.
Each company with similar plans will likely arrive at different alternatives for use of their assets, but BP, Total, and Eni have outlined their plans to grow biofuel capacities by 2- to 5-fold by 2030, while reducing their oil refining. Total converted a French refinery to biodiesel last year.
Politics should not be totally discarded as the reason, since the climate has become a global political animal, and as corporations strive to reduce their carbon footprint, biofuels can be a solution. And likely, that emphasis will be dependent upon the outcome of the U.S. election next week.
What does it mean for agriculture? It will increase the demand of biofuel feedstocks, which in the U.S. is corn for ethanol and soybean oil for biodiesel. But globally there are many agricultural commodities that are potential feedstocks with varying value to the refiners. In the U.S., rapeseed (the industrial form of canola) would join soybeans, along with all the other vegetable oils that can be found on grocery shelves.
Because of the dominant place soybeans maintains in the oilseed economy, they would be the prime beneficiary of the environmentally driven movement. And that creates an interesting scenario, since soybeans are generally crushed for their high protein meal for livestock feed, and the oil becomes a lesser-valued co-product.
That relationship could potentially reverse, but whatever occurs, soybean oil prices could skyrocket, and certainly pull up soybean values along for the ride. Such an initiative by the petroleum companies could also cause more soybean acreage annually than corn, which has only occurred one year in the USDA records.
In the mid-1990s the American Soybean Association had an internal squabble about whether soybean oil should be promoted as a food product or a fuel. Should it be eaten or burned? Big at the time, but now a footnote of history.
Buckle your seatbelt and thank A. E. Staley for his vision to process soybeans for their oil.
