STU ELLIS: Buckle your seatbelt! Biofuel refineries might be revving up

Each company with similar plans will likely arrive at different alternatives for use of their assets, but BP, Total, and Eni have outlined their plans to grow biofuel capacities by 2- to 5-fold by 2030, while reducing their oil refining. Total converted a French refinery to biodiesel last year.

Politics should not be totally discarded as the reason, since the climate has become a global political animal, and as corporations strive to reduce their carbon footprint, biofuels can be a solution. And likely, that emphasis will be dependent upon the outcome of the U.S. election next week.

What does it mean for agriculture? It will increase the demand of biofuel feedstocks, which in the U.S. is corn for ethanol and soybean oil for biodiesel. But globally there are many agricultural commodities that are potential feedstocks with varying value to the refiners. In the U.S., rapeseed (the industrial form of canola) would join soybeans, along with all the other vegetable oils that can be found on grocery shelves.

Because of the dominant place soybeans maintains in the oilseed economy, they would be the prime beneficiary of the environmentally driven movement. And that creates an interesting scenario, since soybeans are generally crushed for their high protein meal for livestock feed, and the oil becomes a lesser-valued co-product.