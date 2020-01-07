STU ELLIS: Buckle your seatbelt. USDA numbers could make for wild ride

The market will also focus on the USDA’s estimates of sales of soybeans and other commodities to China, unless the USDA will wait for the purchases to actually occur like the rest of us.

Market observers began issuing their estimates over the weekend about the USDA projections, and Bloomberg summarized the reports of 28 of them. Compared to the USDA’s December estimates, the market is looking for Friday’s corn harvest to drop by 500,000 acres, yield to drop by 1 bushel and total production to drop by 160 million bushels.

The Bloomberg summary of analysts’ expectations for soybeans is for acreage to hold steady from the USDA’s December numbers, for the soybean yield to drop by .4 bushels per acre, and for production to decline by only 37 million bushels.

Essentially, the commodity analysts are expecting the crops still standing in the field to either be abandoned or harvested with a much lower yield than what was projected last fall. If that is not the case, and the USDA raises its production estimate, the grain market will drop substantially.