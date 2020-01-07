STU ELLIS: Buckle your seatbelt. USDA numbers could make for wild ride

Farmers are buckling their seatbelt. The end of the week will bring the U.S. Department of Agriculture's biggest report day of the year for moving the markets.
On Friday, the USDA will release its annual production summary for 2019 crops, the December 1 Grain Stocks report, and the winter small grain seedings report.
Additionally, the USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist will update its Supply-Demand estimates for January. There is a lot of market momentum that numbers will change based on anecdotal information, but that could come to a screeching halt Friday if few changes actually occur when the USDA data is released.
Some of that anecdotal information suggests that 1.4 to 1.5 million acres of unharvested soybeans in North Dakota would tend to reduce the production estimates of past reports, at least in states where crops remain standing. Although Illinois corn and soybeans “officially” are all harvested, one does not have to look too hard to find corn and soybeans still standing.
The USDA’s December 30 report on state harvest progress indicated in Iowa, "Corn and soybean harvest was nearly complete across the state with only a few fields left to be harvested.” In Michigan, “Soybean and corn harvest continued throughout (December).” In Minnesota, “There is still corn standing that will likely not be harvested until spring.” And in North Dakota, “Corn harvested 48%.” South Dakota is 90% harvested.
The market will also focus on the USDA’s estimates of sales of soybeans and other commodities to China, unless the USDA will wait for the purchases to actually occur like the rest of us.
Market observers began issuing their estimates over the weekend about the USDA projections, and Bloomberg summarized the reports of 28 of them. Compared to the USDA’s December estimates, the market is looking for Friday’s corn harvest to drop by 500,000 acres, yield to drop by 1 bushel and total production to drop by 160 million bushels.
The Bloomberg summary of analysts’ expectations for soybeans is for acreage to hold steady from the USDA’s December numbers, for the soybean yield to drop by .4 bushels per acre, and for production to decline by only 37 million bushels.
Essentially, the commodity analysts are expecting the crops still standing in the field to either be abandoned or harvested with a much lower yield than what was projected last fall. If that is not the case, and the USDA raises its production estimate, the grain market will drop substantially.
There is more uncertainty within the market about what the USDA will report on Chinese purchases of U.S. commodities from the 2019 crop. The White House has announced China will spend $40-$50 billion over each of the next two years buying U.S. farm commodities. China has not specified any dollar figure or any volume, saying only it will buy what it needs and based on competitive pricing.
That does not give the USDA’s statisticians much to go on regarding soybean exports to China, but it is doubtful the USDA will overestimate Chinese business, or U.S. farmers will pass down that faux pas for generations to come.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.