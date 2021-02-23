 Skip to main content
STU ELLIS: Bullish news for corn and beans
AGRICULTURE

STU ELLIS

STU ELLIS

Last Thursday and Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture held its annual Outlook Forum. The 97th such event, to be exact.

It was a virtual rendition with the 3,500-plus registrants staying at home instead of in a Crystal City, Virginia, hotel for the two-day bonanza of speeches and information.

Anyone who has ever attended will agree the event is never a disappointment, and the 2021 version was no exception. After the welcoming speeches, commodity expectation data overloaded the fiberoptic pipelines to thousands of computers around the globe, with a significant message. “The U.S. farmer is going to produce near record amounts of corn and soybeans and a hungry world is going to consume nearly all of it.”

Because of relatively high corn prices, the USDA projects farmers will plant 92 million acres of corn and produce 15.2 billion bushels with the help of a phenomenal 179.5 bushel per acre yield. But the big story is the fact that nearly all will be used, and only 1.5 billion bushels will be left over in August 2022, about the same amount as what the 2020 crop will carry over in August of this year.

What that says are several different, but very positive facts about the demand for U.S. corn. First it means the USDA is expecting a record export year of 2.7 billion bushels, which counts heavily on continued Chinese purchases. It also expects the U.S. motoring public to return to the highways and burn a lot more ethanol-blended gasoline this year. And it also projects a 3% increase in feed demand, even with a higher price for corn, based on growing export demand for U.S. beef and pork.

In addition to corn being planted on 1.2 million more acres than last year, the USDA projects farmers will plant 6.9 million more acres of soybeans than last year — 90 million to be specific. That total of 182 million is 1.7 million acres than previous highs for the two crops, so acreage will have to suffer for cotton, wheat or sorghum.

But with a projected 50.2 bushel yield for soybeans in 2021 across 90 million acres, the USDA expects a 4.5 billion bushel crop. In most years that would leave more than 1.5 billion as a price-drowning surplus. But the crop economists say current and projected demand will consume all but 145 million bushels. And that very tight carryout is equal to what has driven current soybean prices to eight year highs.

In fact, there will be a soybean tug of war between global importers and the domestic crushing industry. As the headlines have indicated for the past eight months, China has imported hundreds of shiploads of soybeans, and is expected to continue to do that, thanks to restoration of China’s swine herd that is now on a healthy soymeal diet.

And with U.S. soybean crushers making a good profit margin from premium prices for oil and meal, farmgate prices are expected average more than $11 per bushel for the new crop.

Great news for the guys on the tractor this spring. Unless USDA is wrong.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

