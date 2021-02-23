STU ELLIS: Bullish news for corn and beans

Last Thursday and Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture held its annual Outlook Forum. The 97th such event, to be exact.
It was a virtual rendition with the 3,500-plus registrants staying at home instead of in a Crystal City, Virginia, hotel for the two-day bonanza of speeches and information.
Anyone who has ever attended will agree the event is never a disappointment, and the 2021 version was no exception. After the welcoming speeches, commodity expectation data overloaded the fiberoptic pipelines to thousands of computers around the globe, with a significant message. “The U.S. farmer is going to produce near record amounts of corn and soybeans and a hungry world is going to consume nearly all of it.”
Because of relatively high corn prices, the USDA projects farmers will plant 92 million acres of corn and produce 15.2 billion bushels with the help of a phenomenal 179.5 bushel per acre yield. But the big story is the fact that nearly all will be used, and only 1.5 billion bushels will be left over in August 2022, about the same amount as what the 2020 crop will carry over in August of this year.
What that says are several different, but very positive facts about the demand for U.S. corn. First it means the USDA is expecting a record export year of 2.7 billion bushels, which counts heavily on continued Chinese purchases. It also expects the U.S. motoring public to return to the highways and burn a lot more ethanol-blended gasoline this year. And it also projects a 3% increase in feed demand, even with a higher price for corn, based on growing export demand for U.S. beef and pork.
In addition to corn being planted on 1.2 million more acres than last year, the USDA projects farmers will plant 6.9 million more acres of soybeans than last year — 90 million to be specific. That total of 182 million is 1.7 million acres than previous highs for the two crops, so acreage will have to suffer for cotton, wheat or sorghum.
But with a projected 50.2 bushel yield for soybeans in 2021 across 90 million acres, the USDA expects a 4.5 billion bushel crop. In most years that would leave more than 1.5 billion as a price-drowning surplus. But the crop economists say current and projected demand will consume all but 145 million bushels. And that very tight carryout is equal to what has driven current soybean prices to eight year highs.
In fact, there will be a soybean tug of war between global importers and the domestic crushing industry. As the headlines have indicated for the past eight months, China has imported hundreds of shiploads of soybeans, and is expected to continue to do that, thanks to restoration of China’s swine herd that is now on a healthy soymeal diet.
And with U.S. soybean crushers making a good profit margin from premium prices for oil and meal, farmgate prices are expected average more than $11 per bushel for the new crop.
Great news for the guys on the tractor this spring. Unless USDA is wrong.
Recent columns from Stu Ellis
COLLECTION: Recent agriculture columns from Stu Ellis
Check out recent agriculture news from longtime Herald & Review columnist Stu Ellis.
The USDA on Tuesday pulled the lanyard that fired a shot heard ‘round the (grain) world.
Once or twice in their career, farmers have the chance to sell 'beans in the teens.'
"There were some very significant issues important to agriculture that will be tagged with #2020," writes columnist Stu Ellis.
Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tense past with agribusiness.
Last Thursday the USDA released its December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), and most relegated it into the “disappoin…
The Biden Administration has yet to nominate anyone for secretary of agriculture, although several names are floating to the top.
Farmers will likely take more notice of who becomes the next EPA administrator than the next secretary of agriculture.
Do farmers have anything for which to be thankful?
“With the government program payments, 2020 net cash farm income is the 8th highest in the last 50 years. Without the payments, it would have …
A major marine shipping company at New Orleans indicated its tows and barges were getting hung up on shoals for a 400 mile stretch of the waterway south of Memphis.
The news that is resulting in higher commodity prices is the type that farmers have been wanting, instead of news about government trade or pandemic financial aid being distributed.
After disparaging biofuels for years and politically fighting them in the halls of Congress, several petroleum companies have announced they are converting oil refineries to biofuel refineries.
The rain that began late Tuesday afternoon has two significant impacts.
Something is in the wind, and it is hard to identify exactly what is happening. But the outcome seems to be beneficial, and it is getting more…
“Not so fast, USDA, I’m not sure you are correct about that.”
China is hungry, or at least its populace is, and political leaders there must ensure their people are fed.
Putting an estimated 500 exhibitors on the Farm Progress Show website, Matt Jungmann and colleagues are serving up a virtual version of the event from Sept. 15-17, with a significant change.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.