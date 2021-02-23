STU ELLIS: Bullish news for corn and beans

Last Thursday and Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture held its annual Outlook Forum. The 97th such event, to be exact.

It was a virtual rendition with the 3,500-plus registrants staying at home instead of in a Crystal City, Virginia, hotel for the two-day bonanza of speeches and information.

Anyone who has ever attended will agree the event is never a disappointment, and the 2021 version was no exception. After the welcoming speeches, commodity expectation data overloaded the fiberoptic pipelines to thousands of computers around the globe, with a significant message. “The U.S. farmer is going to produce near record amounts of corn and soybeans and a hungry world is going to consume nearly all of it.”

Because of relatively high corn prices, the USDA projects farmers will plant 92 million acres of corn and produce 15.2 billion bushels with the help of a phenomenal 179.5 bushel per acre yield. But the big story is the fact that nearly all will be used, and only 1.5 billion bushels will be left over in August 2022, about the same amount as what the 2020 crop will carry over in August of this year.