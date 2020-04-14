STU ELLIS: Bumper crop of changes coming to ag education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School dismissed early this year across the Corn Belt, thanks to the coronavirus.

Other than the cause, it paralleled the tradition of several generations ago when schoolboys were allowed out of class early to help with spring field work. While that has not been the case for a number of decades, Walker Brown, a junior at Meridian High School, was helping his dad get farm equipment ready recently, when he normally would have been in school.

Was he distraught having to work instead of being in class? “No, this is the best thing that could possibly happen!” And he likely spoke for many of his classmates who would normally have been in the new Meridian agriculture program.

There is also a significant difference in today’s agricultural education and what was taught “decades ago,” in terms of the quality of the classroom lessons.

No longer are vo-ag teachers focusing on how to refurbish a tractor, taking a soil test, and dismissing students early to help with planting or harvest.

And will be a lot different in coming years.