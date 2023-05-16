Hogwash!

That was the unanimous verdict last Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a long-awaited decision on California’s Proposition 12. While the justices issued their 5-4 opinion, the pork industry issued its unanimous verdict of hogwash.

The high court, which is having some public relations challenges lately, lost all of its stature among the hundreds of thousands of men and women who provide bacon, ham, and pork chops to United States and global dinner tables.

A 60% majority of California voters recently approved a referendum indicating that a sow giving birth to a litter of pigs should have 24 square feet of space to roam while she was nursing her litter. The Humane Society drove that bus, and voters in California, where very few hogs are raised did not know any better than to believe what the Humane Society wanted to tell them.

Subsequently, Proposition 12 was approved, and the wording indicated that pork could not be sold in California unless it was raised by California’s new standards. That includes hogs raised in Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Illinois, as well as every other state.

The requirements for reconfiguring every farrowing barn in the United States will be phenomenal. In its March 30 Hogs and Pigs Report, the USDA counted 6.13 million sows in its breeding inventory. There will not be a need for 6.13 million new farrowing crates, since the sow will not be spending her life in one, but if she is bred twice per year, the typical farrow to wean pork producer will have a tremendous expense re-configuring farrowing barns. An early estimate was $2,500 per farrowing crate.

But the bigger cost will be in the loss of newborn pigs. Farrowing crates have come into routine use to prevent the mother from roaming around and stepping on newborns, until they are big enough to scamper out of her way. The Humane Society did not convey that message to the California voters, and the Supreme Court did not really care about that facet.

The ramifications of the Court upholding Proposition 12 are several. California voters are happy they think they are providing freedom and recreation to a mother sow. Another ramification is that pork production in California may disappear because of the cost to the few pork producers in that state. A third impact will be felt on consumers in every state, who go to a grocery store and want to buy a ham, or package of bacon, or pork chops for the grill.

Since the Supreme Court voted to apply California’s law to the nation, California’s cost of pork will also be charged in local grocery stores. Although four justices pointed out the national impact on U.S. commerce, the other five justices signed the opinion written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote “While the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list.”

Consumers should look for reduced pork availability, higher pork prices, and think to themselves, “hogwash!”

