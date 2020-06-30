STU ELLIS: Cancellation of 2020 Farm Progress Show comes as no surprise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surprise! But not really a surprise that Farm Progress officials made the latest decision about the 2020 Farm Progress Show.

Their decision to cancel the September 1-3 event in Boone, Iowa, fell in line with similar decisions to cancel thousands of other events around a nation which is overwhelmed by coronavirus.

Only political events such as rallies and protests are being held. Business events, and the Farm Progress Show is one of the largest business events in the country, are being cancelled with business decisions.

When Farm Progress Events Director Matt Jungmann announced two weeks ago that the show was a “go,” it was not only excitement, but a surprise. A cancellation then would have been a disappointment, but not a surprise. Soon, Bayer, one of the larger exhibitors, and LG Seeds, both indicated they would not participate because of COVID-19. Neither wanted to expose their staff and clientele, and they would look to alternatives for product marketing.

And the volunteers. Would they have turned out in necessary numbers to serve food, hand out programs, chauffeur dignitaries, and help the central Iowa region put on a show that was memorable in a positive way? Volunteers would be as reluctant to help as farmers would be to attend, whatever that percentage would be.