STU ELLIS: Carbon is more than soot these days

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have been several firms that have become actively engaged in quantifying how much carbon is sequestered by various farming practices and have contracted with farmers to keep doing what they are doing, and checks will be coming. That is coming to be known as a carbon market.

On the other side of the fence is a carbon bank, being promoted by the Biden Administration, and implemented, in part, by the USDA. Secretary Vilsack told farm broadcasters last week there is no place for both a carbon market and a carbon bank to work simultaneously and he was quite critical of the market alternative.

One of his criticisms was the paperwork required of farmers to be able to collect their compensation. And Chris Harbourt, the head of the carbon program at Indigo acknowledged there is a lot of record keeping of what was done when on a field, and how much of something was or was not applied to the soil. But he says if Google is willing to shell out $27 per ton of carbon retained in an acre of land per year, then it wants a receipt for its investment in buying that farmer’s carbon credit.

Suddenly, many readers will be asking many questions about all of this, and there are fewer answers than questions. What if rented land is enrolled in a carbon capture program, who gets the carbon payment, the owner or the operator?