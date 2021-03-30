 Skip to main content
STU ELLIS: Carbon is more than soot these days
Farmers are not going to be converting coal into diamonds, but they are going to find out that soot and elemental forms of carbon have a value, unquantified before now.

The effort to reduce greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will fall heavily on the shoulders of those who till the soil. Or used to till the soil.

The global pressure for the United States to enact a national carbon sequestration policy will be felt by farmers who have already moved toward reduced tillage more than their fathers ever imagined. There have been many early adopters of that practice, but farm equipment makers are introducing new technology every year to allow a crop to be planted with minimal soil disturbance.

The adoption of reduced tillage and other farming practices that retain carbon in the soil will garner compensation for farmers as an incentive toward changing philosophies and obtaining new farming equipment. But where that compensation originates is still to be determined.

Some farmers have already received carbon credit checks from corporate America for offsetting their use of carbon-fueled energy. Google, Microsoft, American Airlines and the rest of the nation relies on electricity or petroleum-based fuels for its business. In wanting to demonstrate carbon neutrality and good climate citizenship, they buy carbon credits from farmers whose crops pull carbon out of the air and deposit it in the soil.

There have been several firms that have become actively engaged in quantifying how much carbon is sequestered by various farming practices and have contracted with farmers to keep doing what they are doing, and checks will be coming. That is coming to be known as a carbon market.

On the other side of the fence is a carbon bank, being promoted by the Biden Administration, and implemented, in part, by the USDA. Secretary Vilsack told farm broadcasters last week there is no place for both a carbon market and a carbon bank to work simultaneously and he was quite critical of the market alternative.

One of his criticisms was the paperwork required of farmers to be able to collect their compensation. And Chris Harbourt, the head of the carbon program at Indigo acknowledged there is a lot of record keeping of what was done when on a field, and how much of something was or was not applied to the soil. But he says if Google is willing to shell out $27 per ton of carbon retained in an acre of land per year, then it wants a receipt for its investment in buying that farmer’s carbon credit.

Suddenly, many readers will be asking many questions about all of this, and there are fewer answers than questions. What if rented land is enrolled in a carbon capture program, who gets the carbon payment, the owner or the operator?

Indigo, for example, requires the operator be in control of the land for a five year rolling span because of the way payments are distributed. But most farmland in this territory is rented year to year. Will a carbon sequestration program completely change farmland management? That issue is more diamond than coal.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

