STU ELLIS: China-Brazil trade slights U.S. soybean farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Harvest contract soybean futures, which were pushing toward $10 per bushel in early January, are now bouncing off a bottom that is $1.50 less per bushel. The price chart resembles an Olympic ski slope that would challenge the abilities of Lindsay Vonn.

Most of the price erosion has occurred since the U.S. and China signed the highly touted Phase 1 trade agreement to break a stalemate over tariffs on trade.

What has happened to create such an economic loss for soybean growers? The prime reason is that China has been buying all its needed soybeans from Brazil. Brazil's January to April 2020 exports to China were 906 million bushels. For reference, that's more than all U.S. soybean exports to China since February 2019.

And the reason for Chinese business going almost totally to Brazil is the fact the Brazilian currency continues to erode in value and the Chinese yuan can buy many more bushels of Brazilian beans than it can buy U.S. soybeans. The Chinese are not dumb, trade agreement or not. And the lack of demand has resulted in a 15% decline in soybean prices over the past two months.