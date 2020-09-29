 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STU ELLIS: China cannot go hungry
0 comments
top story

STU ELLIS: China cannot go hungry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STU ELLIS

STU ELLIS

China is hungry, or at least its populace is, and political leaders there must ensure their people are fed.

That goal is fostering record-setting purchases of food from the United States. Yes, the United States and China signed a trade agreement in January, but there were more goals than just restoring good trade relations.

Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans, just in the past six weeks, have been head turning, says American Farm Bureau ag economist Veronica Nigh. She reports Chinese imports, along with imports from other nations, have pushed new crop soybean sales to 1.3 billion bushels. And in the last six weeks that has increased by 645 million bushels.

Compare that to the 2017/2018 marketing year, which began Sept. 1 of 2017, and was considered the last normal marketing year that was free of trade tariffs and other restrictions. At this time in the fall of 2017, soybean sales were at 820 million bushels. At this point, 2020/21 soybean sales to all destinations are 159% higher than sales during the same time period in 2017/18.

What about corn? New-crop corn outstanding sales and accumulated exports to the world stand at 890 million bushels. In the last six weeks, an additional 438 million bushels have been sold. New-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports to China are at 386 million bushels, plus 113 million bushels to countries unknown, which are often directed to China.

At this point during the last “normal” trade year of 2017/18, 447 million bushels of 2017/18 new-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports had been recorded. Of those 447 million bushels, only 300,000 bushels were sold to China. At this point, 2020/21 corn sales to all destinations are 199% higher than sales at the same time period in 2017/18. New-crop corn outstanding sales and accumulated exports for 2020/21 are the highest recorded in the last 6 years.

Is China hungry? Yes. Is there a food shortage in China? No, says China’s agriculture minister. But prices are high, and he is blaming speculators for the rapid rise in corn prices in China. The price of corn is $9.12 per bushel in U.S. currency, up 35% from a year ago, and the highest level since August of 2012.

The South China Morning Post reported last week its reporters saw vast areas of cropland that had been flattened by typhoons and flooding. That may have been one of the reasons local farmers are concerned about a steep drop in what they can produce. Chinese corn imports, used mainly in animal feed, hit the highest level in almost 30 years during the first 8 months of 2020, increasing anxiety about a possible domestic supply gap.

The Agriculture Minister says, the country has ample supplies of corn and is set to harvest another bumper crop in the autumn, despite the impact of natural disasters in two provinces that account for 25% of China’s corn production. “New corn will enter the market soon and the supply will further increase,” he says. “Corn prices are already starting to stabilize.”

That may be the case, but politically, Chinese officials cannot afford a hungry populace.

Farm Focus: A look at agriculture -- past, present and future

Farm Focus: A look at agriculture — past present and future

The JG-TC's annual Farm Focus special section highlights the challenges faced by farmers in 2019, the past 10 years and a look ahead to 2020 and beyond. Check out our coverage:

Midwest ag issues sway nation in 2019
Agriculture

Midwest ag issues sway nation in 2019

  • GENE LUCHT Iowa Farmer Today
  • 0

Wet weather, trade wars, ethanol battles, continued climate and water quality discussions, and a parade of Democratic presidential candidates beginning their trek toward the White House were all major issues for farmers last year.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News