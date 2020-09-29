STU ELLIS: China cannot go hungry

At this point during the last “normal” trade year of 2017/18, 447 million bushels of 2017/18 new-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports had been recorded. Of those 447 million bushels, only 300,000 bushels were sold to China. At this point, 2020/21 corn sales to all destinations are 199% higher than sales at the same time period in 2017/18. New-crop corn outstanding sales and accumulated exports for 2020/21 are the highest recorded in the last 6 years.

Is China hungry? Yes. Is there a food shortage in China? No, says China’s agriculture minister. But prices are high, and he is blaming speculators for the rapid rise in corn prices in China. The price of corn is $9.12 per bushel in U.S. currency, up 35% from a year ago, and the highest level since August of 2012.

The South China Morning Post reported last week its reporters saw vast areas of cropland that had been flattened by typhoons and flooding. That may have been one of the reasons local farmers are concerned about a steep drop in what they can produce. Chinese corn imports, used mainly in animal feed, hit the highest level in almost 30 years during the first 8 months of 2020, increasing anxiety about a possible domestic supply gap.