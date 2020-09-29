STU ELLIS: China cannot go hungry

China is hungry, or at least its populace is, and political leaders there must ensure their people are fed.
That goal is fostering record-setting purchases of food from the United States. Yes, the United States and China signed a trade agreement in January, but there were more goals than just restoring good trade relations.
Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans, just in the past six weeks, have been head turning, says American Farm Bureau ag economist Veronica Nigh. She reports Chinese imports, along with imports from other nations, have pushed new crop soybean sales to 1.3 billion bushels. And in the last six weeks that has increased by 645 million bushels.
Compare that to the 2017/2018 marketing year, which began Sept. 1 of 2017, and was considered the last normal marketing year that was free of trade tariffs and other restrictions. At this time in the fall of 2017, soybean sales were at 820 million bushels. At this point, 2020/21 soybean sales to all destinations are 159% higher than sales during the same time period in 2017/18.
What about corn? New-crop corn outstanding sales and accumulated exports to the world stand at 890 million bushels. In the last six weeks, an additional 438 million bushels have been sold. New-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports to China are at 386 million bushels, plus 113 million bushels to countries unknown, which are often directed to China.
At this point during the last “normal” trade year of 2017/18, 447 million bushels of 2017/18 new-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports had been recorded. Of those 447 million bushels, only 300,000 bushels were sold to China. At this point, 2020/21 corn sales to all destinations are 199% higher than sales at the same time period in 2017/18. New-crop corn outstanding sales and accumulated exports for 2020/21 are the highest recorded in the last 6 years.
Is China hungry? Yes. Is there a food shortage in China? No, says China’s agriculture minister. But prices are high, and he is blaming speculators for the rapid rise in corn prices in China. The price of corn is $9.12 per bushel in U.S. currency, up 35% from a year ago, and the highest level since August of 2012.
The South China Morning Post reported last week its reporters saw vast areas of cropland that had been flattened by typhoons and flooding. That may have been one of the reasons local farmers are concerned about a steep drop in what they can produce. Chinese corn imports, used mainly in animal feed, hit the highest level in almost 30 years during the first 8 months of 2020, increasing anxiety about a possible domestic supply gap.
The Agriculture Minister says, the country has ample supplies of corn and is set to harvest another bumper crop in the autumn, despite the impact of natural disasters in two provinces that account for 25% of China’s corn production. “New corn will enter the market soon and the supply will further increase,” he says. “Corn prices are already starting to stabilize.”
That may be the case, but politically, Chinese officials cannot afford a hungry populace.
Farm Focus: A look at agriculture -- past, present and future
Farm Focus: A look at agriculture — past present and future
The JG-TC's annual Farm Focus special section highlights the challenges faced by farmers in 2019, the past 10 years and a look ahead to 2020 and beyond. Check out our coverage:
Coles County farmer Paul Daily reflects on challenges of the 2019 growing season.
Connections with the Lake Land College agricutlure program continue long after graduation.
Uphoff Family Farms has benefited from its adoption of valuable conservation practices.
Sixth-generation farmer Wyatt Bell "has farming running through his veins.”
While trade wars may have dominated the national attention in 2019, new Illinois laws will also be affecting the livelihood and practices of farmers here.
Production of Illinois’ two most valuable crops fell by roughly one-fifth last year, according to final crop yield numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The period from 2010 to 2019 saw volatility in commodity prices, weather and markets.
Growing up on a Wisconsin dairy farm in the 1940s, Orion Samuelson assumed he would end up taking over the operation from his parents. However, life had other plans for him.
Illinois producers, did you grow hemp in 2019? Are you interested in giving it a shot in 2020?
Despite some tough times for farmers in recent years, cutting production costs may not be high on their priority lists as the 2020 planting season approaches.
April through June is likely to be wetter than normal in Illinois, according to rainfall projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, posing a challenge to corn and soybean farmers in the heart of planting season.
Wet weather, trade wars, ethanol battles, continued climate and water quality discussions, and a parade of Democratic presidential candidates beginning their trek toward the White House were all major issues for farmers last year.
Specialty farmers share tips for getting the word out about their products.
As the 2020 growing season approaches, producers may be sitting in better shape — weather permitting, of course.
A pair of Kansas State University agricultural economists have taken a look at the characteristics that make farms successful in Kansas and have found that bigger doesn’t always mean better.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.