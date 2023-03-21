China. Love it or hate it. You can’t live with it and you can’t live without it.
Some days farmers are shaking their fist in the air at the western horizon and other days are doing high-fives with the folks at the local Chinese restaurant, who will never know why.
With Premier XI Jinping in Moscow consorting with Vladimir Putin, most news consumers have fears that nothing good will come about. And with computer chips that seemingly are grown only in Taiwan, the electronic world could end abruptly any given day. Agriculture is in the middle. From one day to the next, farmers are uncertain whether their day will be made or lost on what happens when China is in the sentence.
With the COVID-inspired wreck of the supply chain, and skyrocketing shipping costs, American farmers suffered. Whether crop protection chemicals were made in China, or tractor and combine computer chips were made in Taiwan, farmers were hamstrung in their 24-hour effort to get crops planted, grown, and harvested. The shipping delays and international politics were both blamed.
Last week, farmers were ecstatic when unexpectedly China generated as much fun as they could stand. Chinese corn buyers, absent from U.S. markets for eights months, suddenly appeared. Just like the Churchill Downs announcer on Derby Day would say, “Heeeeere they come!” Chinese corn buyers were in the starting gates each morning Tuesday through Friday.
Eighty-three million bushels of U.S. corn were booked for export to China last week, the first such purchase since August of 2022. No one saw it coming, since China had been booking Brazilian corn for May delivery. That caused U.S. grain exporters to dust the cobwebs off their order sheets, and book ocean freighters that had been in drydock since last summer. Farmers loved that, and with the help of the 17-cent rally in corn futures, China was their new best friend. It needed hog and poultry feed.
That corn rally did not extend into this week. Xi is in Moscow. Shaking hands. Smiling. And while he has more to think about than the price of corn in Chicago, farmers here are a lot more concerned about it than the price of eggs in China.
When Xi returns to Beijing, he will meet next week with President Lula da Silva of Brazil, who is flying to China with an airplane load of 240 Brazilian business executives, 90 of them from agricultural companies in Brazil, wanting China’s business. “Heigh ho the Derry-o, a-courting we will go!” Brazil’s new railroad, funded by China, from its grain belt to its shipping ports is complete. That is keeping China as the top market for Brazilian grain. What else does Lula da Silva want?
China is also the top market for U.S. agriculture, but also for Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Argentina, Chile, Malaysia and Vietnam. A country that has over 1 billion people to feed is going to need food from global exporters; the United States included. China knows U.S. farmers are the best at what they do, but current politics prevents smiles and handshakes.
