STU ELLIS: 'Coffee shops' abuzz with South American crop talk

Before the arrival of the Internet and cell phones on the farm, the greatest resources for farm news and opinion were two locations in every rural community: the grain elevator office and the local coffee shop.

Finding a place to sit down or someone you did not know were as rare as hen’s teeth. Today, well, it’s a different story.

The medium has changed, but the message is the same, and today’s frequent topic, other than what will happen to former President Donald Trump, is what is going on in Brazil and Argentina. For the agriculturally-unwashed, neither country is having a political revolt, but farmers there have crops on their mind. And those crops are on the minds of U.S. farmers trying to figure out when and how to market their 2022 corn and soybean crops.

Farmers here and there are mentally intertwined as the Earth gets ready to tilt the other way on its year long trip around the sun. The U.S. crop is in the bin and ready to feed the world. The South American crop is in the ground, hold that thought, preparing to feed the world sometime next year.

Western Hemisphere farmers have benefitted from phenomenal corn and soybean prices in the last two years due to several factors. Many U.S. farmers are in a quandary of whether to cash out or continue to store and look for traditionally higher prices in the spring and summer. Social media, formerly known as coffee shops and elevator offices, has been alive with debate on Chicago futures prices and what is happening south of the Equator.

In South America farmers have bipolar weather, in the psychological sense, not geographical. The La Nina climate driver has provided beneficial moisture to Brazil for its corn and soybean crops. But south of the Parana River where Argentine farmers conduct business, the story is radically different. Their crops should have been planted and well on their way to a productive life. But La Nina has provided drought, and only enough moisture has been available for a third of the crop to be planted.

Argentine farmers are quite concerned about their financial future. Brazilian farmers are trying to figure out how to spend all their expected grain income. Meanwhile, U.S. farmers are wondering where the Chinese are, and why have they not come running toward abundant supplies of corn and soybeans being stored in grain elevators, farm grain bins, and to some extent, in grain barges docked in the Mississippi mud.

U.S. grain exports have been dismal this fall, thanks in part to the drought-plagued Father of Rivers, but also to China’s latest preference of buying Brazilian corn and cleaning out South America’s 2021-22 grain crops. Part of the preference is due to pricing because U.S. corn had been as much as $2 per bushel more than Brazilian corn, but now has only a 50-cent premium.

At least the United States has grain to sell. Argentine farmers may not. And the big Brazilian crop cannot make up for a poor Argentine crop, the internet-based coffeeshop talk says.

Here's how to collect and save seeds from the most common homegrown crops. Lettuce Parsley Basil Beets and carrots Peppers Eggplant Green beans Tomato Zucchini