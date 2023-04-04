The Illinois Farm Bureau has a great program called, “Adopt a Legislator.” County Farm Bureaus engage an urban member of the Illinois General Assembly, invite them to their county to visit farms, meet farm families, and have heart to heart talks about legislation and convey the danger of “unintended consequences” in a proposed bill before it becomes law. Lawmakers from Chicago all praise the program in glowing terms.

The same concept should be offered to the office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. When he was in the General Assembly, he was likely linked to a County Farm Bureau, and likely had a good relationship, but those old contacts may have been lost, and may need to be revived.

While Attorney General Raoul and his staff may be talented litigants protecting the interests of the state of Illinois, there seems to be an obvious breakdown in communications with agriculture, an industry that drew high praise last week from the governor, lieutenant governor, and top lawmakers in the State Capitol during Ag Legislative Day. That happened within shouting distance from the Office of the Attorney General. It might have been heard.

In the past week two initiatives of Attorney General Raoul gathering his colleagues from around the country have made news. In both cases there was no evidence that the Illinois agricultural community was consulted for its advice, and both without any forewarning.

The first involved the growing controversy over the so-called “right to repair” farm equipment. Farmers working under weather deadlines need the ability to obtain and install repair parts to keep machinery working. That was the basis for high profile events this year that saw the American Farm Bureau sign memoranda of understanding with both John Deere and CASE IH. Provisions of their MOU give farmers that authority, but not to modify engine horsepower that would violate Clean Air Act regulations and interfere with product liability laws.

The initiative lead by Attorney General Raoul calls upon Congress to give farmers and any consumer a much broader permission to make desired modifications. Illinois Farm Bureau President Rich Guebert says he did not hear from the attorney general. President Daryl Cates of the American Soybean Association, a southern Illinois farmer, may also be a bit miffed at Attorney General Raoul.

Cates this week thanked the U.S. EPA for authorizing a new crop chemical to protect soybeans from harmful insects. But on the same day, Attorney General Raoul announced he was leading 12 colleagues, all but one from non-soybean producing states, to ask the EPA to impose restrictions on the newly registered insecticide that would essentially prevent its use on soybeans.

Attorney General Raoul earlier this year drew the ire of the Illinois pork industry when he took a lead role supporting a California state law that would negatively impact every pork producer in Illinois. That issue is pending currently in the Supreme Court with the nation’s pork industry on one side, and Attorney General Raoul on the side of California’s legislature.

Illinois’ biggest industry needs to have a regular country conversation with the attorney general.

