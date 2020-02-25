STU ELLIS: Communication lacking on ag issues in Washington

What is your future with the company when you and the boss don’t communicate? For most in the corporate world, your tenure is limited before getting a brief note to clean out your desk.
It may be the same in the Trump administration, since there has been a revolving door full of cabinet secretaries. So far, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has remained as long as any, thanks to the White House appreciation for voter support from farmers in rural states.
But one must wonder how long Perdue can stay in the job, with the lack of communication between 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters at 14th and Independence. It is not that far, but the phone lines have been cut, and the Washington Monument is blocking the view of any smoke signals that may used as an alternative.
The USDA’s biggest event of the year, the annual Outlook Forum was held Thursday and Friday and provided two of the latest examples of the lack of communication between President Trump and Secretary Perdue.
Speaking to the media after a dismal economic forecast for agriculture, Perdue repeated his recent mantra that farmers would be on their own financially in 2020, since trade agreements had been signed with China, Japan and our two North American neighbors in the USMCA. He said there would not be any new round of Market Facilitation Program payments, that had been used to bolster farm income from the loss of exports due to trade actions taken by the administration.
“Not gonna happen,” Perdue said. But at the same time, President Trump was creating a tweet that completely reversed that. He tweeted, “IF OUR FORMALLY TARGETED FARMERS NEED ADDITIONAL AID UNTIL SUCH TIME AS THE TRADE DEALS WITH CHINA, MEXICO, CANADA AND OTHERS FULLY KICK IN, THAT AID WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, PAID FOR OUT OF THE MASSIVE TARIFF MONEY COMING INTO THE USA!”
USDA Undersecretary Ted McKinney responded at the Outlook Forum about the announcement, and he said, "The president's tweet was a surprise to us. He will make the decision and we will go with that decision.”
Stepping away from the White House script on climate change, Agriculture Secretary Perdue used last week’s Outlook Forum to roll out the USDA’s new initiative to make agriculture more sustainable and resilient to weather challenges in coming years. Perdue argued that farmers are uniquely well prepared to help mitigate the effects of climate change because of their carbon-sequestering efforts already underway, such as minimum- or no-till farming practices and cover crop use, both on the rise among producers.
Such a program, designed to help farmers survive any changes in the climate in future years flies in the face of the White House policy that climate change is not occurring.
Whether Perdue took the chance to address climate issues, risking a woodshed session with the president, can only be conjecture. But the issue about a third year of market facilitation payments is nothing more than a lack of communication.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.