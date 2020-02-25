STU ELLIS: Communication lacking on ag issues in Washington

What is your future with the company when you and the boss don’t communicate? For most in the corporate world, your tenure is limited before getting a brief note to clean out your desk.

It may be the same in the Trump administration, since there has been a revolving door full of cabinet secretaries. So far, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has remained as long as any, thanks to the White House appreciation for voter support from farmers in rural states.

But one must wonder how long Perdue can stay in the job, with the lack of communication between 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters at 14th and Independence. It is not that far, but the phone lines have been cut, and the Washington Monument is blocking the view of any smoke signals that may used as an alternative.

The USDA’s biggest event of the year, the annual Outlook Forum was held Thursday and Friday and provided two of the latest examples of the lack of communication between President Trump and Secretary Perdue.

