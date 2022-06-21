STU ELLIS: Congress is doing what?

Cattlemen are grumbling and fussing amongst each other. Politicians are grumbling and fussing amongst each other. And when you put the two groups together, there is not even any agreement on what day or time it is.

There is a major squabble going on, and neither Trump nor Biden have anything to do with it.

For the amateur watcher of agri-politics, last week was a fascinating breakdown of typical political alliances.

For a long time the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, main stream feedlot and cow-calf producers, have been satisfied with the technical pricing mechanism of the four major meat packing companies. A splinter group, known as R-Calf, has clamored for change, but has not gotten much attention until earlier this year when Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, took up their cause and created new legislation that would create a regional system of negotiated cattle pricing to help independent producers.

Hold that thought.

Because R-Calf has a more liberal bent, it got the attention of the Democratic majority on the House Agriculture Committee, which last week approved the establishment of a special investigator to delve into alleged “market power” of the meat packers. Opposing that was Ranking Member Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, who contended the USDA already had a Packers and Stockyards Administration that had the authority to impose any regulations that would address any price-fixing that R-calf and the Democrats suspected was going on.

In one felled swoop, the House Ag Committee approved the meat industry investigator, but added a number of other facets to the legislation, and called it the “Lower Food and Fuel Cost Act.” Among the facets were a year-round approval of 15% ethanol in motor fuels, recognition of soybean-oil-based biofuels, improved access by farmers to precision agriculture technologies, and conservation measures applauded by the American Soybean Association.

It seemed to catch Rep. Thompson off-guard, because he would have been expected to shepherd those through the House, on behalf of Republicans and their typically stronger alliance with farmers. His response was that he was just about to introduce another package of legislation, but was quite opposed to a meat packing investigator because the meat industry did not want it.

But too little, too late, and farm groups, ethanol refiners, and some livestock producers were quite pleased with their parts of the legislative action which passed the House 221 to 204, with bi-partisan support.

Sen. Grassley, a staunch Republican, said, “I don’t understand Republican leadership in the House of Representatives listening to the meat industry and listening to the American Meat Institute on all these things. It’s the very same thing that we’re fighting on the Grassley-Fisher bill.”

Politics feeds on the creation and building of alliances, and that is what happened with the Democratic bill that received new support torn away from Republicans, all because of the nature of the legislation. Watch what happens to that bill when it gets to the Senate. But watch this week, when Sen. Grassley’s bill is considered by the Senate Agriculture Committee. He is pitching a bill that would have been introduced by a Democrat in any other time.

Maybe there is hope for our political system.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

