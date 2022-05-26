STU ELLIS: Consequences of actions sometimes lost on lawmakers

To have the privilege of working in Washington, one must be among the best and the brightest of the rest of us.

We trust those who are elected and sent to Washington to solve our problems, not create problems. And a large cadre of staff people are needed to use their intelligence and gift of forethought to help craft the laws and policies that are approved in Washington that prescribes the boundaries of what the rest of us can do to be the economic engines driving this nation.

Unfortunately, those expectations do not always happen.

Fortunately, there are many who are not in Washington who have mud on their boots and grease under their fingernails, and have the courage to rise up and say, “Now just wait a dad gum minute! Let me tell you how the world works, because you have no idea what in the sam hill you are doing.”

There are two initiatives in Washington that some folks thought were the right thing to do, but did not get very far in thinking about the ramifications of what impact they would have on the American farmer.

One of those is from the solicitor general of the United States, the attorney for the government who represents the government at the U.S. Supreme Court. The solicitor general advised the court against taking up a case concerning whether state pesticide labels can conflict with federal labels. The advice came in an “Amicus Brief” filed with the Supreme Court in a suit involving glyphosate and California’s push to have it labeled as a carcinogen.

At question is whether the state of California can require a cancer warning label for the popular herbicide glyphosate when thousands of studies, decades of robust scientific consensus, and numerous global regulatory bodies — including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — agree the herbicide is not a carcinogen. The brief contends federal law and regulations do not prevent states from imposing their own labeling requirements, even if those labels run counter to federal findings.

With that thinking, every state could create its own labeling rules for any product, whether it is a herbicide, a food product, a cleaning solution, or even on what side of the road you drive.

Across town, at the Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC commissioners have become concerned about emissions from companies that may be an environmental problem for the public. Going beyond what the Environmental Protection Agency does to control the air we breathe, the SEC is proposing the corporations they regulate, which issue publicly traded equities on the nation’s stock exchanges that they must report those emission to the public.

And while they are at it, report the same emissions from any entity up or downstream from them. Reading between the lines, Archer Daniels Midland Co. would require any farmer selling corn or soybeans to report the content of exhaust fumes from tractors and combines used in production of that grain, along with air samples from livestock production, and ammonia odors from nitrogen application on corn.

Sometime Washington needs to understand the impact of what it proposes.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

