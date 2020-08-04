STU ELLIS: Cool temperatures bode well for heat-stressed crops

Data-wise, rainfall in West Central Iowa has been 58% of normal over the last 60 days, one of the driest years on record. West Central Iowa is the third largest corn producing district in the nation, growing 2.7% of the crop.

So, what does that mean for the 2020 corn crop? Purdue University ag economist David Widmar suggests that some corn acres are in drought trouble. He says, “For 2020, an estimated 44% of U.S. corn acres are in dry (30%) or drought (14%) conditions. On the surface, that’s eye-catching. However, keep in mind 28% of acres (14% plus 14%) are in dry and drought conditions on average. In short, there are always acres in trouble.”

Farmers typically hope for a crop failure, somewhere other than on their farm. And for Central Illinois farmers, that wish may be happening in West Central Iowa, where precipitation deficits are anywhere from 8 to 12 inches in some locations, says Glisan. He reports there was good subsoil moisture to start the crop, but when showtime came, the soil dried out for pollination and grain fill.

In the big picture provided by the National Weather Service, cooler weather is in the forecast, and in fact, below normal temperatures are expected for most of the month. Predictions are for some initial heat next weekend, but an overall cooldown is the bottom line.