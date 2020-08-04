You have permission to edit this article.
STU ELLIS: Cool temperatures bode well for heat-stressed crops
STU ELLIS: Cool temperatures bode well for heat-stressed crops

The cooler temperatures this week have been welcome.

Less sweating. Less air conditioning. More open windows and fresh air in the house. And, most importantly for farmers, less stress on crops.

Corn manages more heat than beans, but it does not want too much and in some places in the Corn Belt, there has been too much heat on the corn.

Data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet shows high temperatures have reached 90 degrees or more across Iowa over the last six weeks. Nearly 8% of the state is suffering from severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps.

Crops are showing obvious signs of moisture stress. “We’re seeing pineapple corn. Corn leaves are rolling, soybean leaves are flipping over. You start to see the lower leaves on the corn firing,” says Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

West Central Iowa has been without rain, and with high heat for months. Glisan says there are slightly elevated probabilities for drier-than-normal conditions across the northern two-thirds of the Hawkeye state.

Precipitation probabilities are closer to normal across the southern third. “Any storms that do pop up seem to avoid the driest parts of the state since they don’t have any fuel to feed the thunderstorm,” explains Glisan.

Data-wise, rainfall in West Central Iowa has been 58% of normal over the last 60 days, one of the driest years on record. West Central Iowa is the third largest corn producing district in the nation, growing 2.7% of the crop.

So, what does that mean for the 2020 corn crop? Purdue University ag economist David Widmar suggests that some corn acres are in drought trouble. He says, “For 2020, an estimated 44% of U.S. corn acres are in dry (30%) or drought (14%) conditions. On the surface, that’s eye-catching. However, keep in mind 28% of acres (14% plus 14%) are in dry and drought conditions on average. In short, there are always acres in trouble.”

Farmers typically hope for a crop failure, somewhere other than on their farm. And for Central Illinois farmers, that wish may be happening in West Central Iowa, where precipitation deficits are anywhere from 8 to 12 inches in some locations, says Glisan. He reports there was good subsoil moisture to start the crop, but when showtime came, the soil dried out for pollination and grain fill.

In the big picture provided by the National Weather Service, cooler weather is in the forecast, and in fact, below normal temperatures are expected for most of the month. Predictions are for some initial heat next weekend, but an overall cooldown is the bottom line.

And that is good for the corn crop, says Stone-X Group chief economist Arlan Suderman. He says, “August is currently looking much cooler for the Midwest than it did two weeks ago. If it verifies, that would extend the grain fill period for crops, helping yields.”

It may help yields, but not prices, which are weak for both corn and soybeans, thanks to the cool forecast for August.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

