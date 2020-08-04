STU ELLIS: Cool temperatures bode well for heat-stressed crops

The cooler temperatures this week have been welcome.
Less sweating. Less air conditioning. More open windows and fresh air in the house. And, most importantly for farmers, less stress on crops.
Corn manages more heat than beans, but it does not want too much and in some places in the Corn Belt, there has been too much heat on the corn.
Data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet shows high temperatures have reached 90 degrees or more across Iowa over the last six weeks. Nearly 8% of the state is suffering from severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps.
Crops are showing obvious signs of moisture stress. “We’re seeing pineapple corn. Corn leaves are rolling, soybean leaves are flipping over. You start to see the lower leaves on the corn firing,” says Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan.
West Central Iowa has been without rain, and with high heat for months. Glisan says there are slightly elevated probabilities for drier-than-normal conditions across the northern two-thirds of the Hawkeye state.
Precipitation probabilities are closer to normal across the southern third. “Any storms that do pop up seem to avoid the driest parts of the state since they don’t have any fuel to feed the thunderstorm,” explains Glisan.
Data-wise, rainfall in West Central Iowa has been 58% of normal over the last 60 days, one of the driest years on record. West Central Iowa is the third largest corn producing district in the nation, growing 2.7% of the crop.
So, what does that mean for the 2020 corn crop? Purdue University ag economist David Widmar suggests that some corn acres are in drought trouble. He says, “For 2020, an estimated 44% of U.S. corn acres are in dry (30%) or drought (14%) conditions. On the surface, that’s eye-catching. However, keep in mind 28% of acres (14% plus 14%) are in dry and drought conditions on average. In short, there are always acres in trouble.”
Farmers typically hope for a crop failure, somewhere other than on their farm. And for Central Illinois farmers, that wish may be happening in West Central Iowa, where precipitation deficits are anywhere from 8 to 12 inches in some locations, says Glisan. He reports there was good subsoil moisture to start the crop, but when showtime came, the soil dried out for pollination and grain fill.
In the big picture provided by the National Weather Service, cooler weather is in the forecast, and in fact, below normal temperatures are expected for most of the month. Predictions are for some initial heat next weekend, but an overall cooldown is the bottom line.
And that is good for the corn crop, says Stone-X Group chief economist Arlan Suderman. He says, “August is currently looking much cooler for the Midwest than it did two weeks ago. If it verifies, that would extend the grain fill period for crops, helping yields.”
It may help yields, but not prices, which are weak for both corn and soybeans, thanks to the cool forecast for August.
GALLERY: A look back at Decatur Celebration through the years
BREHENY: Many thanks to these Decatur Celebration sponsors
The 34th Decatur Celebration is almost here!
In March, the Herald & Review printed an editorial that challenged us to "Support the Decatur Celebration."
In April, the leadership of the Decatur Celebration appealed to businesses and individuals to invest money into the event as a sponsor. The sponsorship would provide the financial resources needed to hire quality entertainment for this year's three-day event.
We are happy to report that businesses and individuals stepped up to the tune of over $200,000, exceeding our required goal of $150,000. The entertainment is booked and it's now time to "Party On" in downtown Decatur on Aug. 2, 3 and 4.
Thank you, thank you, thank you to these sponsors!
Platinum Elite
- All Service and Contracting Corp.
- Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Decatur Park District
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Neuhoff Media
- Refreshment Services Pepsi
- Skeff Distributing
- Stripmasters
- Village of Forsyth
- Platinum
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cromwell Radio Group
- Decatur Ambulance Service
- Main Place Properties, LLC
Gold
- ADM
- Advanced Disposal
- Barbeck Communications
- Black & Company
- Brinkoetter & Associates
- Busey
- City Limitless of Decatur and Macon County
- Decatur Conference Center & Hotel
- Decatur Earthmover Credit Union
- Dynagraphics
- Flora Gems
- Hickory Point Bank & Trust
- Investment Planners Inc.
- The Kelly Group
- Land of Lincoln Credit Union
- McLeod Express Trucking
- Miles Chevrolet
- PNC Bank
- RK Dixon
- St. Paul's Lutheran Church
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Tate & Lyle North America Inc.
- WAND-TV
Silver
- Air King
- Aramark Uniform Services
- Bob Ridings Decatur
- Bodine Electric
- CEFCU
- Cole Family Dentistry
- Dale's Southlake Pharmacy
- Dan Caulkins for Illinois State Representative
- Decatur Magazine
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Decatur Public School District 61
- Dunn Company
- Exelon Corp.
- Falcon Multimedia
- First Mid Bank & Trust
- Glenda Williamson Realty
- Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce
- Horve Builders/Hospitalities
- IBEW Local 146
- J.L. Hubbard Insurance & Bonds
- Macon County Sheriff's Department
- May, Cocagne & King P.C.
- Newell Auto Body
- Nims Family Grant
- Romono Company
- State Farm Insurance
- Tony Perino
- WCIA-TV
- WICS / Fox / CW
Bronze
- Brechnitz Group of Raymond James
- Bob Brady Auto Mall
- Decatur Building and Construction
- Heinkel's Packing Co.
- Maroa Lumber Company
- Parke Warehouses (Parke and Son Inc)
- Richland Community College
- Staley Credit Union
- Sikich
- Swatrz Properties
- The Brass Horn
- WBGL
- Celebration Friend
- Charles Kuhle
- Coziahr Harley Davidson
- Grain Journal
- Jim and Melissa Livasy
- Kevin & Sue Breheny
- William Krueger
Everything is in place to have another great event. The only thing we need now is good weather and for you to buy your wristbands. This Thursday, board members will be selling them all day at Central Park in downtown Decatur for a discounted price of $10. They are good for the whole Celebration weekend. You can save $5 by just driving by the park and purchasing them in advance. You don’t even have to get out of your car. They will come to you.
You can also go to decaturcelabration.com for other business locations that are selling wristbands at a discount in advance of next weekend.
The entertainment is lined up, the food vendors are coming, the arts and crafts are made, the rides will be waiting for the kids and the drinks will be ice cold.
All we need now is to see you there! So as the headline said, please “Support the Decatur Celebration."
Gallery: A look back at Decatur Celebration through the years🎵🎈
Decatur Celebration 2020 was canceled. Let's look back at previous events.
