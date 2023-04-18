Over the years there have been many cinematic and literary depictions of a “Mexican standoff,” but the current trade dispute with Mexico over corn may be one of the first one with a geo-political impact.

And that impact could be felt by every farmer in Illinois who grows corn. There is a true Mexican standoff between the United States and Mexico that may not have an amicable settlement.

Top trade officials from the office of U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai are meeting with their counterparts from Mexico. The meeting is billed as the “U.S.-Mexico high-level economic dialogue mid-year review.” Participants are titled as deputies and undersecretaries, but do not include Trade Ambassador Tai, who is in Japan, and chief agricultural trade ambassador Doug McKalip, who is in Australia.

The meeting announcement does not indicate Mexico’s complaint about U.S. genetically modified corn is on the agenda. But it would be an incubator for groundwork on resolving the trade conflict. Ambassador Tai has already met with her Mexican counterpart, without success. And while McKalip has direct interest in the dispute, it is more of a trade conflict than about agriculture.

In short, 28 months ago the president of Mexico issued a decree that his nation would no longer purchase U.S. corn because it had been genetically modified. Ninety percent of U.S. corn has a biotech origin, designed to facilitate its production, but which has never been proven to cause health issues for humans or livestock.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the decree flies in the face of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement because Mexico has been unable to prove there was a scientific reason for the Mexican policy, which is required by the USMCA. And as the relationship between the United States and Mexico seems to be increasingly contentious, a quick and easy settlement may be a pipedream.

That is a problem for every U.S. corn grower, and particularly those in Illinois. Mexico has purchased an average of 650 million bushels of corn annually from the United States over the past five years. It is the biggest export market for corn growers, and represents over 25% of annual exports. The loss of such a market would undercut the price of corn substantially, and Ohio State University ag economists say it would impact futures contract trading rules and agricultural risk management programs.

While some Corn Belt farmers would see minimal impact because their corn is shipped to Asian markets via ports in the Pacific Northwest, and others feed their corn to Great Plains livestock, that is not the case in Illinois. The OSU ag economists quantified where Illinois corn ends up with a troubling result. While 30% of it stays in the United States for ethanol processing, and domestic livestock consumption, 70% of it ends up crossing the border to Mexico, either by rail or ships that depart from Gulf ports.

There may not be an amicable settlement that will allow corn growers to keep their biggest export market. And if Mexico is forced to comply with the USMCA, trade and political issues may be unimaginable. No one will win, and it will be a true “Mexican Standoff.”

States where you are most likely to hit an animal States where you are most likely to hit an animal #51. Washington D.C. #50. Nevada #49. Hawaii #48. Arizona #47. Florida #46. Alaska #45. California #44. Washington #43. Connecticut #42. New Mexico #41. Colorado #40. Utah #39. New Jersey #38. Louisiana #37. Oregon #36. Texas #35. New York #34. Illinois #33. New Hampshire #32. Delaware #31. Rhode Island #30. Oklahoma #29. Idaho #28. Massachusetts #27. Nebraska #26. Tennessee #25. Maryland #24. Indiana #23. Alabama #22. Ohio #21. Vermont #20. Georgia #19. Kentucky #18. Kansas #17. North Carolina #16. Missouri #15. Maine #14. Arkansas #13. Virginia #12. South Carolina #11. Minnesota #10. Wyoming #9. North Dakota #8. Mississippi #7. Iowa #6. Pennsylvania #5. Wisconsin #4. Michigan #3. South Dakota #2. Montana #1. West Virginia