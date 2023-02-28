Some farmers are strong advocates of change.

Changing the shape of the shanks on their field cultivator. Adding the latest gizmo from Precision Planting. You know, the agronomic stuff they hope will allow them to grow a few more bushels per acre. That is all because the market price is going down, and they need more bushels at that lower price.

But that is probably going to happen, unless their changes have a different focus. More on that in a moment.

Going back to the issue about market prices going down is producing a lot of stomach acid these days. Corn and soybean prices of the past two years are fading. Last week’s annual Outlook Forum at the USDA began with the message of weakening crop prices from dismal exports.

Chief USDA Economist Seth Meyer outlined the reasons in the first few moments of the Outlook Forum. He told the U.S. farmers, along with the global audience, that prices are responding to bigger crops in South American and grain importers looking for the cheapest price.

With tight U.S. supplies from last year and stronger prices, grain importers are waiting for the record South American corn and soybean harvest that will undercut current U.S. prices by nearly $1 per bushel. The Argentine corn crop will be 200 million bushels short, but more than covered by the Brazilian corn crop that will be 350 million bushels more than last year.

Brazil will also harvest 1 billion more bushels of soybeans than the U.S. harvested last year, and with the addition of soybeans from Paraguay, the 5.5 billion bushel total completely erases the shortfall of soybean production in Argentina.

Subsequently, the 2022 U.S. soybean crop that had an average price of $14.30 will only average $13.40 per bushel for the crop being planted this spring. And the 2022 corn crop that averaged $6.70 per bushel last year will only be in the $5.80 range this year for a 12 month average. Although those expected prices this year are still well above the 5-year average, the cost of production will be well above the 5-year average also.

So the USDA says net farm income for 2023 will be 16% lower this year than last. Lower crop prices, due to fewer exported bushels on reduced demand from cheaper competition. That is the change that farmers are facing this year.

The question becomes, will they change anything beyond their expected agronomic practices?

After the USDA’s chief economist issues his bleak message in an upbeat style, the secretary of agriculture advocated change. Tom Vilsack said needed change is not “get big, it’s diversify, and it’s creating multiple profit centers in your farming operation.”

He said, “Adopt sustainable ag, make renewable energy, or market food to schools producing higher farm income, more rural jobs, better soil health, purer water quality, and a stronger sense of community and connection. That’s the future.”

Lofty goals from the secretary and economic realism from his chief economist will likely mean most farmers will retreat to their typical agronomic plan increasing yield to overcome lower prices.

Warm up the leftovers.

