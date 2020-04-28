STU ELLIS: COVID-19 is killing ethanol

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At planting time, most farmers would have all their ducks in a row, so to speak.

The right amount of seed corn and seed beans; the right type of fertilizer on the right fields; and the right crop protection chemicals in the right place at the right time.

But this year may be different for some.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture surveyed farmers March 1 and found there were plans for almost 97 million acres of corn. The ratio of profitability between corn and soybeans was about even, which gave the nod to corn.

That was March 1. Now, some farmers are wondering if they made the right decision, and others are trying to figure out how they can shift some of those corn acres to soybeans or other crops.

Corn prices have plummeted, thanks to COVID-19. No, corn plants are not susceptible to the coronavirus, but people are. And people are not traveling anywhere, and cars are not stopping to fill up at gas stations with ethanol in the fuel blend. That is the pain in the back of agriculture right now. The ethanol industry is aching.