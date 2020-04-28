STU ELLIS: COVID-19 is killing ethanol

At planting time, most farmers would have all their ducks in a row, so to speak.
The right amount of seed corn and seed beans; the right type of fertilizer on the right fields; and the right crop protection chemicals in the right place at the right time.
But this year may be different for some.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture surveyed farmers March 1 and found there were plans for almost 97 million acres of corn. The ratio of profitability between corn and soybeans was about even, which gave the nod to corn.
That was March 1. Now, some farmers are wondering if they made the right decision, and others are trying to figure out how they can shift some of those corn acres to soybeans or other crops.
Corn prices have plummeted, thanks to COVID-19. No, corn plants are not susceptible to the coronavirus, but people are. And people are not traveling anywhere, and cars are not stopping to fill up at gas stations with ethanol in the fuel blend. That is the pain in the back of agriculture right now. The ethanol industry is aching.
About 70 ethanol plants have closed around the country because of lack of demand. The current demand for gasoline is only 44% of what it was in the spring of 2019, and that means the demand for ethanol is only 44% of what it was a year ago.
Headlines last week shouted the announcement that Archer Daniels Midland Co. was halting ethanol production at its plants at Columbus, Nebraska, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, representing 612 million gallons of production. Industry-wide, ethanol refineries were producing over one million barrels per week before COVID-19 arrived. Weekly production has now fallen to the 560,000 barrel per week level, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.
Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says, “The evaporation of fuel demand due to COVID-19 has been a knock-out blow to biofuel plants across the heartland, who were already fighting an uphill battle against trade barriers, regulatory threats and a flood of foreign oil.” Half of the industry is now off-line as a result, says the trade association.
RFA released a significant economic report last week indicating only one-third of refineries are operating at capacity. "As a result, ethanol sales will fall to $12.5 billion in 2020, a 46% reduction from the $23 billion that would have been expected absent COVID-19," the analysis said.
Based on the RFA analysis, it is expected that the industry's contribution to U.S. GDP could shrink to $30 billion in 2020, nearly one-third less than last year," the RFA said. The report concluded, “The restrictions and economic downturn associated with COVID-19 are having a dramatically negative impact on the ethanol industry, and this impact is expected to last through much of 2020.”
With ethanol plants needing a billion bushels less corn this year to make ethanol, that means the corn carryout increases and the corn price decreases further. And that is vexing to every Corn Belt farmer who is about to plant corn.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
