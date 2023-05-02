Tragedy struck dozens of families Monday when a massive traffic calamity occurred near Farmersville on Interstate 55.

In addition to the six fatalities, another three dozen people sustained a wide range of injuries. Remnants of cars, trucks and incinerated semitrucks littered the highway. And the drivers and passengers who were traveling suddenly had their daily life disrupted. They lost the use of their family and business vehicles, and will never forget the blinding dust storm that obscured their vision until the moment they wrecked.

Why it happened is much more clear than the visibility at the time. Dust filled the air from high winds following the low-pressure front that generated light weekend showers. And with visibility down to zero on a high-speed interstate, nothing good was going to result.

News reports all blamed the mishap on dust, blowing across neighboring farm fields, which had been prepared for planting. There was no or negligible vegetation to prevent the loss of soil from wind erosion because corn and soybeans were either unplanted or just emerging. Mother nature has borne the brunt of the blame so far, but it will not be a surprise if criticism about the wind erosion works it way toward the farm community.

No, farmers have no control over the weather, and many of the news reports indicated farmers in the area were doing what they do every year at this time, preparing their fields for planting. Even network reporters recognized that, instead asking law enforcement authorities why farmers allowed their fields to be barren and dusty.

But that latter question increasingly may wander back into conversations on a variety of levels. Don’t be surprised if Monday’s mishap begins to be mentioned at farm meetings related to conservation and soil health. To the credit of a growing percentage of farmers, bare soil that can be picked up by wind, is disappearing.

An increasing number of farmers are growing cover crops, planted in the fall, or even before harvest, designed to capture unused nutrients and saved for the next crop. In those fields, the soil is never bare, since the cover crop is not terminated until the next crop is planted. Subsequently, nutrients, such as nitrogen, are recycled from crop to crop, and all the soil remains in the field, instead of blowing or washing away with wind and heavy rains.

While many governmental and non-governmental agencies in Washington and Springfield have endorsed the concept and planting of cover crops, and provided funding for cover crop seed, it has been a totally voluntary agronomic practice. But, desirable or not, some movement may arise to make them a mandated requirement in strategic areas, such as the windward side of highways, where dust storms may become a threat.

Farmers adoption of them has been slow because of the additional management burdens, but the adoption has been gradually increasing, and the fear of mandates will certainly have an impact on decision-making in the farm office.

