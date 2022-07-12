STU ELLIS: Dark clouds on the horizon

If your local farmer is down in the dauber, a grumpy Gus, and keeping to himself, he is one of many who are expressing the same mood right now. It's not very cheerful on Rural Route 4, or anywhere else around the Corn Belt. Farmers are suffering from their foresight, because what they see is not pretty. Right now, their crystal ball is clear, and full of dark clouds on the horizon.

One would think that near record crop production last year, combined with near record crop prices this year would have every farmer doing his happy dance and high fives with everyone at the proverbial coffee shop. But even when big prices are applied to big bushels, the resulting big revenue is not guaranteed to cover the big cost of growing that big crop.

The understatement of the year comes from Josh Linville, who is a widely known fertilizer specialist with the commodity firm of StoneX Group (formerly F.C. Stone). Last week he tweeted a warning to farmers, saying, “I am getting a bit outside my wheelhouse on this advice/comment. Make sure you are talking with your banker/lender for the ’23 cycle. Fert is up big. Hearing the same for seed/chem/fuel/etc. Make sure to have access to enough funds to raise your crop.”

Gulp!

Linville and StoneX don’t set fertilizer prices, but he closely watches the international dynamics that determine supply, demand, and pricing that affects the potash, phosphates, and various forms of nitrogen, all needed for crop production. And when he says, “Fert. is up big,” farmers know they can count on high costs of production for next year, beginning with their bill for fall-applied fertilizer.

One does not have to go far to find farmers who are concerned. Purdue University ag economists every month survey 400 farmers to check on their attitude and financial well-being for their monthly Ag Barometer. It began in 2015, and their July survey reported that 51% of survey respondents expect their farms to be worse off financially a year from now. That was the most negative response to that question since Purdue’s economists began collecting data 7 years ago.

The Purdue survey pointed to farmer concerns about the ongoing escalation in production costs, in addition to concerns about commodity price volatility, which could lead to a production cost/income squeeze taking place in 2023. The impact of inflation for prices like fertilizer and diesel fuel and having to write checks with six numbers in front of the decimal point is something that would grab anyone’s attention.

Instantly, that turns into recessionary reactions, because those farmers in the Purdue survey also indicated this is not a good time to make large investments on their farming operation, such as a new building or a new piece of farm equipment. Nothing shiny can be purchased on the farm for multi-year use, if the same amount of money has to be paid for an annual operational expense.

No wonder they are grumpy.