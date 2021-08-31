STU ELLIS: Decatur welcomes the world, latest developments in ag

It’s here! The biggest show on Earth, or at least Decatur, anyway.

The Farm Progress Show began slowly in June and July with grooming of the site to ensure exhibitors and visitors were happy with the way it all looked. Exhibitor lots were mowed. Host Farmer David Brix baled hay and manicured the parking lots, causing Farm Progress Director of Special Events Matt Jungmann to indicate they were the best he had seen in the nine shows that have been in Decatur.

Tents went up in early August, along with a new building by Blunier Builders of Morton. Crops that had been planted by Bayer and Stine all looked good going into the show.

But the question that every farmer wants to know is “What’s new?”

Many exhibitors, particularly AGCO can say, “everything is new.” AGCO exhibit manager Aaron Belanger note that 90 percent of all of the Fendt, Massey, and Gleaner equipment on his lot did not exist 12 months ago. In other words, in the past 12 months AGCO employees designed and built 90 percent of their equipment, which did not even exist on a schematic a year ago. Its worth a tour.

The Farm Progress Show concert, absent for several years, returns Wednesday evening with Nashville headliner Lee Brice. The concern begins a 5:30 and will be over before dark, to allow travelers to not have too much nighttime driving. The concert is being sponsored by CaseIH.

Absent this year will be tour groups, many from South America. COVID restrictions at the U.S. borders have crimped plans of the thousands of international visitors to see the Farm Progress Show. The restrictions even cause Canadian equipment makers, such as Versatile Tractors to quarantine at the boarder before resuming their trip to Decatur.

Despite the lack of foreign visitors, who usually make up the bulk of advanced ticket sales, sales of advanced tickets are parallel that of 2019. To Don Tourte, senior vice president and director of sales for Farm Progress, that is exciting. It could mean a much larger than expected attendance this year, compared to prior years.

And there is every reason to believe that could be the case. First of all, farmers have not gotten together to see new equipment technology since March of 2020 at the Annual Commodity Classic. But all along, equipment makers, such as AGCO, Deere, Case and hundreds of others have been pumping out new products. Farmers are anxious to see those, particularly since the farm economy is strong, and they have money to upgrade farm equipment.

And that attention has attracted the interest of a top governmental official in the Ukraine. He will be visiting the show Thursday to see just one exhibitor who makes a tillage tool that also applies fertilizers. And even Kansas state governmental officials want to join that party to develop a synergy.

That is why Tourte says the Farm Progress Show is really an international event, right here at Progress City.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

