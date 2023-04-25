Grumble, grumble, grumble. That would be the sound of farmers grousing at the coffee shop, if there still were coffee shops that attracted farmers.

But in today’s world, a look at the “big picture” would reveal a lot of details that sometimes would be overlooked at the coffee shop. It is a matter of cleaning one’s spectacles or using a magnifying glass to get a better view of the reasons for issues that generate consternation.

One of the reasons for declining export business is the fact that U.S. corn is the highest priced corn among global suppliers. As Brazil harvests its primary exportable corn crop, it is selling for 26 cents per bushel less than U.S. corn at the Gulf. And Brazilian soybeans that are offered to the world at $14.42 per bushel, U.S. soybeans are at $15.94 per bushel.

The latter is the reason that two major U.S. grain companies have purchased Brazilian soybeans for shipment to the United States, so they can profit from the spread between those two prices, which more than covers the transportation costs. U.S. farmers are coming off a couple years of high prices, but those prices have been the result of domestic demand, rather than global demand.

Another reason for grumbling over slow export business is the fact that China has diminished its demand for U.S. soybeans. The South China Morning Post news service last week reported that evolving Chinese agricultural policy is focused on producing more soybeans domestically, rather than importing its needs. China has had a healthy appetite for U.S. soybeans so far this year, but was absent from that in March and so far in April. The grain trade has picked up on that development, and soybean prices have declined with the prospect for reduced export demand.

Another minor, and overlooked, detail about Brazil’s dominance of the global soybean market is the fact that its yearly expansion adds millions of acres of production, and hundreds of millions of added bushels annually. All of that must find a home, and as quickly as possible, before they spoil and go out of marketable condition.

Brazil has a minimal amount of grain storage. Brazilian farms do not have grain bins which nearly every U.S. farm does, which allows U.S. farmers to store their crop and take advantage of higher prices sometime after harvest. Once Brazilian soybeans are harvested, they are loaded onto trucks for multi-day trips to export terminals on rivers or at ocean ports. Essentially, Brazilian farmers typically have to market their soybeans at that nation’s lowest prices.

Such a glut floods the global market at low prices and impacts the timing of U.S. farmers’ grain marketing.

One of those overlooked details could be for U.S. grain bin makers like GSI, Brock, Sukup, and others to install grain storage in Brazil that would provide Brazilian and U.S. farmers with better grain pricing opportunities, and even out the timing of grain exports.

And reduce the grumbling.