STU ELLIS: Dicamba decision could lead to more scrambling

Nevertheless, farmers which were in the process of spraying dicamba to kill weeds on their emerging soybean crop, called out to lawmakers, the EPA, farm organizations, and others to let the EPA know that the court decision could not have come at a worse time.

Apparently, the EPA was conscious of the ill-timing for the federal court’s ruling. But it waited until late Monday, June 8, to issue its opinion that allowed farmers to use the supply of dicamba they already had on hand. And commercial applicators could also use the supply they had on hand. That was considered an existing stocks rule, which apparently has some legal standing upon which the EPA relied.

There just could not be any new sales of the product by the dicamba makers Bayer, BASF, or Corteva. Unconfirmed word is that 3-4 million gallons of dicamba is available in the supply lines from manufacturers to applicators.

While the story about the “don’t use it”, “now use it” has created a lot of stomach acid at the farm’s dinner table, agriculture needs to prepare for the next shockwave. Oh, the dicamba matter will be resolved this year, and new product registrations will be approved for next year. But what happens after that?