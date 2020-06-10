STU ELLIS: Dicamba decision could lead to more scrambling

The chain around a farmer’s neck has never been yanked and jerked so much as it has been in the past five days. And not just a few farmers, but probably 75% of them in the Cornbelt.
It is all about dicamba, an old herbicide, recently given a new life by seed companies putting resistant genes in soybeans and other broadleaf crops like cotton. The past few years have created quite a brief history of dicamba. Matched with resistant soybeans, it has helped farmers eradicate weeds like waterhemp, ragweed, marestail and others which had developed resistance to the old standby herbicide glyphosate.
Where glyphosate and other herbicide chemistries failed because of herbicide resistance, dicamba was the new savior in farm chemistry. But its tendency to volatilize and drift over non-resistant vegetation created havoc, complaints to state regulators, lawsuits, and ill-will among farming neighbors.
The latter is why a federal court on June 3 issued a ruling for farmers and commercial applicators to cease and desist using dicamba. The court held that the EPA did not its due diligence in identifying problems when dicamba was applied over vast acreages.
Suddenly, the IL Department of Agriculture told farmers and commercial applicators to stop using dicamba because it would be considered illegal, and violators could run afoul of the law. Interestingly, the federal court, which considered its ruling to be effective across the U.S., was only followed by Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska. All other states said their rules superseded the federal court and farmers could continue to use dicamba.
Nevertheless, farmers which were in the process of spraying dicamba to kill weeds on their emerging soybean crop, called out to lawmakers, the EPA, farm organizations, and others to let the EPA know that the court decision could not have come at a worse time.
Apparently, the EPA was conscious of the ill-timing for the federal court’s ruling. But it waited until late Monday, June 8, to issue its opinion that allowed farmers to use the supply of dicamba they already had on hand. And commercial applicators could also use the supply they had on hand. That was considered an existing stocks rule, which apparently has some legal standing upon which the EPA relied.
There just could not be any new sales of the product by the dicamba makers Bayer, BASF, or Corteva. Unconfirmed word is that 3-4 million gallons of dicamba is available in the supply lines from manufacturers to applicators.
While the story about the “don’t use it”, “now use it” has created a lot of stomach acid at the farm’s dinner table, agriculture needs to prepare for the next shockwave. Oh, the dicamba matter will be resolved this year, and new product registrations will be approved for next year. But what happens after that?
Groups that went after dicamba will likely see a route to file complaints against 2,4-D, atrazine, and many other farm chemicals, since they have the taste of blood. And farmer’s chains will be yanked and jerked again.
Quarantine blues bring out gardeners across the area
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.