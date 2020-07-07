STU ELLIS: Disputes already taking shape as USMCA becomes official

The new NAFTA is now in place. Signed, sealed, and delivered by negotiators. Approved by all elected officials. And toasted by two of the three chief executives. Which says more than meets the eye.
The USMCA, the trade agreement among the US, Mexico and Canada, became official July 1. Given the fact that President Trump wanted NAFTA to be abolished when he was inaugurated, the USMCA been three and a half years in the making.
As far as agriculture, Central Illinois farmers should not see much in the way of immediate or maybe even long-term benefits. The main benefits were Canadian changes in wheat grading and milk pricing. However, many farm organizations saluted the fact that trade among the three nations was back on stable ground after three years of uncertainty.
The American Farm Bureau estimated the USMCA will be a $2 billion benefit to agricultural trade within the $1.4 trillion trade zone. At least that’s better than tariffs being implemented and Mexico going to Brazil for all of its corn and soybean purchases, which was a distinct possibility.
President Obrador of Mexico was in Washington last week and toasted the trade deal at the White House. Premier Trudeau of Canada said he was too busy to party. Which is a significant signal about the trade agreement, because not all is well in USMCA land.
When NAFTA was implemented in 1994, biotechnology was just evolving and grain imported from the U.S. was received with a jaundiced eye, sometimes rejected, sometime banned. Eventually, most of the challenges were worked out. But with gene-editing and genetic sequencing just beginning, we will start all over convincing importers in our closest trading partners that the grain is safe.
Canada is already proposing tariff-rate quota allocations counter to its USMCA commitments, and Mexico has stopped approving biotech traits for U.S. firms. Enforcement of the deal will be a key, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson says, “So, we need to be vigilant, and we need to make sure that the agreement is enforced … and that it goes into place, the way that it was intended.”
The agreement is coming into life with the COVID-19 reality, and trade officials say the disease has cut trade to its lowest level in 10 years. At the same time, the Trump Administration is currently threatening to implement new tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada. The U.S. could impose a 10% duty if Canada doesn’t agree to quotas to help slow the surge of its aluminum exports, which would likely bring a retaliation from Ottawa.
So what happens now? U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer calls the agreement the most “far-reaching” trade agreement in history. However, he also says he won’t hesitate to file dispute cases “early and often” to enforce USMCA provisions. He says Mexico’s failure to approve U.S. biotech products is an example. And the U.S. is not happy with the way Mexico is dealing with changes in labor laws it promised.
Some may ask, “What was wrong with NAFTA?”
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
