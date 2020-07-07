STU ELLIS: Disputes already taking shape as USMCA becomes official

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new NAFTA is now in place. Signed, sealed, and delivered by negotiators. Approved by all elected officials. And toasted by two of the three chief executives. Which says more than meets the eye.

The USMCA, the trade agreement among the US, Mexico and Canada, became official July 1. Given the fact that President Trump wanted NAFTA to be abolished when he was inaugurated, the USMCA been three and a half years in the making.

As far as agriculture, Central Illinois farmers should not see much in the way of immediate or maybe even long-term benefits. The main benefits were Canadian changes in wheat grading and milk pricing. However, many farm organizations saluted the fact that trade among the three nations was back on stable ground after three years of uncertainty.

The American Farm Bureau estimated the USMCA will be a $2 billion benefit to agricultural trade within the $1.4 trillion trade zone. At least that’s better than tariffs being implemented and Mexico going to Brazil for all of its corn and soybean purchases, which was a distinct possibility.

President Obrador of Mexico was in Washington last week and toasted the trade deal at the White House. Premier Trudeau of Canada said he was too busy to party. Which is a significant signal about the trade agreement, because not all is well in USMCA land.