STU ELLIS: East central Illinois farmers holding out hope

Unofficial word from a reliable grain source today is that early corn yields in east central Illinois may be in the 150 bushel range.
That would be sufficient for 1980 when the U.S. produced 5 billion bushels per year, with enough left over for a few hundred million bushels to be exported. But that is far from acceptable in 2022 when it will take 15 billion bushels of corn to meet the 2.5 billion bushel export demand.
Of course, Champaign, Vermilion and Douglas county farmers say Mother Nature was not kind to them this year, and rains never came. So, while 150 bushels per acre is going to make it hard to pay for fertilizer for the 2023 crop, they did the best that the weather allowed. And ironically, 150 bushels may be a bumper crop in another part of the world where weather is usually not an issue.
Not everyone may have followed what has been happening in Europe. International news sources have frequently reported record heat of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit across much of Europe this summer. But along with that has also been a shortage of precipitation. France is a major international corn producer and in the past month over 90% of that nation has had less than 25% of typical moisture.
Recommended for you…
The Matif grain exchange in Paris reports corn prices are at record high levels, primarily because farmers are not selling. It is likely that corn sales have diminished, not because farmers are looking for higher prices, but more so because they may not have any corn to sell.
France’s corn crop probably will drop 19% this year because of the hot, dry weather, the Agriculture Ministry said Friday. The crisis is “a tragedy for our farmers, our ecosystems and for biodiversity,” according to the prime minister’s statement. Weather forecasts suggest the drought could last another two weeks and become “even more concerning,” officials said. The country just had its driest July in decades.
Three-quarters of Romania, Europe’s biggest producer, is affected by drought of varying severity. Farmers in parts of eastern Germany could lose their entire crop.
And what is happening with great irony, is that the first shiploads of corn coming from Ukrainian ports that have been blocked by Russia are headed for ports in the European Union. Instead of hauling wheat across the mine-laden Black Sea to African and Middle Eastern ports where millions of people are reported starving because of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian corn is headed to England and Ireland.
Other ships are hauling sunflower meal to China and sunflower oil to Italy. And there is some corn headed for Turkey. But there are no reports of grain headed to Middle Eastern or African ports. It is likely a case of nations that have the most money are getting the early grain shipments.
Those farmers in east central Illinois, where drought has been steady throughout the growing season, continue to hope for rain that will fill out corn kernels and soybean pods, and will have to depend on Ukrainian farmers to fill the export demand. Crop insurance indemnities will be their lifeline to 2023.
Photos: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead.
The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
Receding waters of Lake Mead National Recreation Area have revealed the skeletal remains of two people along with countless desiccated fish and what has become a graveyard of forgotten and stranded watercraft.
Houseboats, sailboats and motorboats have been beached, creating a surreal scene in an otherwise rugged desert landscape. A buoy that once marked a no-boat-zone sits in the dirt, not a drop of water anywhere in view. Even a sunken World War II-era craft that once surveyed the lake has emerged from the ebbing waters.
Nature did not create this still water paradise for fishing, camping and kayaking. The mighty Colorado River that divides Nevada from Arizona once flowed beneath the walls of Black Canyon until the Hoover Dam was erected in 1935 for irrigation, flood control and hydropower.
The reservoir is now below 30 percent of capacity. Its level has dropped 170 feet (52 meters) since reaching a high-water mark in 1983, leaving a bright white line of mineral deposits on the brown canyon walls that looms over passing motor boats as high as a 15-story building.
Most of the boat ramps have been gated and marina docks moved into deeper waters. A sign that marks the water level in 2002 inconceivably stands above a road that descends to boat slips in the distance.
The dropping water levels have consequences not only for the cities that depend on the future source of water but for boaters who have to navigate shallow waters and avoid islands and sandbars that lurk below the surface before emerging.
Craig Miller was motoring around on his houseboat last month when the engine died and he floated to shore. Within days, the knee deep water where his boat came to a rest was gone.
“It's amazing how fast the water went down," Miller said. “I was landlocked.”
He bought pumps and tried to dredge the sand around the boat to create a channel to the water, but couldn't stay ahead of the receding waters. A tow from shallow waters, originally estimated at $4,000, ballooned to a $20,000 salvage job when he became marooned.
Miller spent three weeks on the beached boat, spending much of it soaking in the water to stay cool in the triple-digit heat. The day before he was told by park rangers that he had to get the boat off the sand, Dave Sparks, a social media personality known as Heavy D, who had seen a video about Miller's plight, showed up with a crew to pull the boat from the shore and tow it to a marina.
Others have flocked to the dried lake bed for selfies in the haunting landscape or against the backdrop of what looks like a colossal ring around a bathtub.
The dried lake bottom looks like shattered glass, the cracks expanding in the hot sun and mud fading from brown to beige.
A small school of dead fish have been propped on their tails and arranged in a circle.
As the sun sets to the West over Las Vegas, the light illuminates the translucent hollowed-out body and empty eye socket of one fish. Its mouth is open as if it is trying to breathe.
The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment