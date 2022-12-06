STU ELLIS: EPA offers mixed message on biofuels

There was a lot of fuss and bother last week.

You may or may not have heard it, but ethanol advocates were doing “high-fives” with each other and biodiesel advocates, well, you did not want to get in their way, as they stomped around in anger at the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA has the obligation to annually establish the volume of biofuels that will be blended with motor fuels. The volume was initially set by Congress in the Renewable Fuels Act which passed in 2007. It has been administered annually by the EPA which had the latitude to make minor adjustments as required. When COVID shut down everything, including travel, the EPA adjusted downward the volume of biofuels blended for that period of time.

But the Renewable Fuels Act turned over the entire volume-establishment process to the EPA beginning in 2023. And last week, the EPA’s biofuels department released its proposal. When the announcement was made, ethanol refiners began their happy dance. They saw the EPA edge up the ethanol blend to 15 billion gallons.

University of Illinois agricultural economist Scott Irwin, who has a focus on the biofuels economy, said the industry was quite lucky, because the EPA could just as easily given the projection a “haircut” which he generally expected. Irwin said the Biden Administration’s priority of shifting from internal combustion engines in cars to electrical-powered cars led him to expect a cutback for ethanol, instead of an increase.

But the EPA looked beneficently on the corn-based fuel, and scoured at the soybean-based diesel fuel. That caused the American Soybean Association, and Clean Fuels America, which promoted soybean oil-based fuels. The EPA decision came after CFA had been spending money and promoting expansion.

In fact, the number of soybean crushing plants around the Corn Belt that are either being proposed for construction or expanded had been in response to the growing demand for non-petroleum diesel fuels. That expansion was close to nearly doubling the soybean oil output due to the expected consumer demand for and governmental advocacy of low-carbon-based fuels.

“This rule slams the brakes on progress being made in biofuel investments and growth,” says American Soybean Association President Brad Doyle. “Instead of continuing to support available low-emission, plant-based fuel sources, EPA has changed course and seems to ignore major investments in and consumer demand for biomass-based diesel and other biofuels that exist right now. ASA says these insignificant volume increases for 2023-2025 could not only stifle growth but also jeopardize the existing biofuels industry.”

While government-based targets are created, the market will likely determine the eventual outcome of how much biofuels will be blended into motor fuels. And the targets proposed by the EPA for the next three years could easily be surpassed, based on demand. And currently, the EPA is not ordering the biodiesel industry to halt and shutter its plants.

A year from now, when the EPA announces its biofuels targets for 2024-2026, those biodiesel numbers may be much higher than the ones proposed last week.