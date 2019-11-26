STU ELLIS: Ethanol supporters refine message

It has been a long time since former presidents Dain Friend and Steve Wentworth of the National Corn Growers Association went to Washington lobbying for Congress to include ethanol in the U.S. motor fuel supply.
The Congressional testimony of those Macon County farmers frequently focused on the Reid Vapor Pressure of ethanol, as they attempted to dispel concerns that it would aggravate efforts to stave off air pollution in certain U.S. cities. Their adversaries were lobbyists from the petroleum industry.
That was eons ago. Ethanol is now 10% of the motor fuel supply and corn growers are working to raise that percentage to 15%. But the battle is far from over and the amount of corn going into ethanol production has begun to decline along with the percentage.
Ironically, the decline is not because the petroleum industry has better lobbyists and better arguments. Far from it. Today’s ethanol advocates have a completely different set of adversaries to overcome. Geoff Cooper, CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, told Illinois Corn Growers on Tuesday that Administrator Andrew Wheeler of the Environmental Protection Agency and his predecessor, Scott Pruitt, were more closely aligned with the fossil fuel industry and created roadblocks for ethanol.
When they exempted petroleum refineries from the Congressional mandate to blend ethanol into their motor fuel, that meant less corn will be used in 2019 than in 2018 for ethanol refining. Cooper says the EPA is re-writing some regulations that hopefully will keep a maximum of 15 billion gallons of ethanol going into the U.S. motor fuel supply.
But in the wake of the EPA’s adverse treatment of ethanol, the entire lobbying landscape is changing and corn growers who make the ethanol pitch to their Congressional representatives will have to learn new lingo, new technology, and be prepared to even educate their neighbors to do the same,
The ethanol pitch du jour will soon include the terms “low carbon” and “high octane.” Sorry, Dain and Steve, but “Reid Vapor Pressure” has been put out to pasture. New President Bill Leigh of the Illinois Corn Growers Association said he realizes that the association has a political battle to wage as it motivates corn growers to educate members of Congress about today’s ethanol issues.
But the stakes will soon be much higher than in the mid-1980s when Dain and Steve were attempting to get gas stations to install a pump that would dispense ethanol, supported by friendly legislation. The new focus will be on legislation that will encompass the climate and energy and other issues that will have a more global impact than what happens at the corner gas station.
The issues are bigger, more people will want to control the conversation, and there is more than the vapor pressure of ethanol at stake. But a successful inclusion of “low carbon, high octane” ethanol will not only reverse the declining demand for corn, but will extrapolate that U.S. farm commodity to a global source of energy and give a renewal to a tired and threatened U.S. farm economy.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.