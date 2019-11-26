STU ELLIS: Ethanol supporters refine message

But in the wake of the EPA’s adverse treatment of ethanol, the entire lobbying landscape is changing and corn growers who make the ethanol pitch to their Congressional representatives will have to learn new lingo, new technology, and be prepared to even educate their neighbors to do the same,

The ethanol pitch du jour will soon include the terms “low carbon” and “high octane.” Sorry, Dain and Steve, but “Reid Vapor Pressure” has been put out to pasture. New President Bill Leigh of the Illinois Corn Growers Association said he realizes that the association has a political battle to wage as it motivates corn growers to educate members of Congress about today’s ethanol issues.

But the stakes will soon be much higher than in the mid-1980s when Dain and Steve were attempting to get gas stations to install a pump that would dispense ethanol, supported by friendly legislation. The new focus will be on legislation that will encompass the climate and energy and other issues that will have a more global impact than what happens at the corner gas station.

The issues are bigger, more people will want to control the conversation, and there is more than the vapor pressure of ethanol at stake. But a successful inclusion of “low carbon, high octane” ethanol will not only reverse the declining demand for corn, but will extrapolate that U.S. farm commodity to a global source of energy and give a renewal to a tired and threatened U.S. farm economy.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

