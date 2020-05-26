STU ELLIS: Farm policy 'on the fly'

One of the challenges this year is the growing stocks of corn and soybeans, due to the disruption of trade with China from the exchange of tariffs on imports and exports. The loss of commodity sales to China, plus farmers’ expansion of acreage due to low prices, is expected to create surpluses that will take several years to consume. And in the meantime, more low prices.

There have been some suggestions of a return to mandated idling of acreage in return for guaranteed prices, known to the farm policy gurus as supply management. However, sharp pencils used to work out supply and demand were nearly always dulled by the vagaries of the weather.

Even in 1983, when the payment in kind program was implemented to remove millions of acres, Mother Nature participated with one of the worst droughts of the latter part of the 20th Century. And suddenly the combination shorted the needed supply of grain.

If the Congress and agricultural lobbyists were in the beginning stages of writing a new Farm Bill, there would likely be some innovative programs. However, the 2018 Farm Bill is still at the starting gate of implementation and will provide limited alternatives.

In recent months the White House and U.S. Department of Agriculture have stretched farm program authority with the use of funds from the Commodity Credit Corporation to make payments to farmers for their losses. And it is that type of farm program “on the fly” that may become the law of the land until cooler heads and lower grain stocks prevail.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

