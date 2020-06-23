STU ELLIS: Farm Progress Show 2020 will be different

But one of the larger exhibits at the Farm Progress Show will not be at Boone, Iowa, this year. Bayer says it wants to “help ensure the safety and well-being of farmers, their families, partners, Bayer Crop Science employees, and the rural communities Bayer Crop Science serves due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” and will not be participating at any large farm shows, fairs or other similar events for the balance of 2020.

“This decision was made to help ensure the safety and well-being of farmers, their families, partners, Bayer Crop Science employees, and the rural communities Bayer Crop Science serves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, say Bayer Crop Science officials. The announcement is aligned with those measures to maintain social distancing and avoid large group gatherings and is consistent with advice from leading health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” company officials say.

"It’s really not about any one show, it’s a comprehensive approach to viewing all events. We’ve decided to not participate in or have our people attend any gathering that is larger than 12 people for the remainder of the year internally or externally.