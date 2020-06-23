STU ELLIS: Farm Progress Show 2020 will be different

The nation’s largest outdoor farm event is on for this year.
The Farm Progress Show is officially a go near Boone, Iowa, despite COVID-19. In making the announcement, organizers say the show is an essential business event that provides farmers with much-needed information and tools.
“We know that the market is dealing with a lot of issues,” says Matt Jungmann, the event manager. “However, agriculture is a critical business for this country, and farmers are looking for ways to get better at what they do.”
The show, which alternates between permanent sites in Boone and Decatur, attracts tens of thousands of farmers, as well as hundreds of agricultural companies. This year's show is scheduled for Sept. 1-3.
Organizers say they will take safety precautions, including providing additional space to allow for social distancing, numerous hand sanitizing stations, and enhancing efforts to clean buildings.
“Farmers are struggling with low corn, soybean and other commodity prices, and they need more information and tools to boost profitability than ever before,” show officials said in their statement that the show will be held. "The key for farmers, exhibitors and all who plan to attend is that your safety is critical at our events. That's really always been true, but AllSecure enhanced health standards add that needed, extra layer during a pandemic. We're excited to host farmers in Boone this year."
But one of the larger exhibits at the Farm Progress Show will not be at Boone, Iowa, this year. Bayer says it wants to “help ensure the safety and well-being of farmers, their families, partners, Bayer Crop Science employees, and the rural communities Bayer Crop Science serves due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” and will not be participating at any large farm shows, fairs or other similar events for the balance of 2020.
“This decision was made to help ensure the safety and well-being of farmers, their families, partners, Bayer Crop Science employees, and the rural communities Bayer Crop Science serves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, say Bayer Crop Science officials. The announcement is aligned with those measures to maintain social distancing and avoid large group gatherings and is consistent with advice from leading health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” company officials say.
"It’s really not about any one show, it’s a comprehensive approach to viewing all events. We’ve decided to not participate in or have our people attend any gathering that is larger than 12 people for the remainder of the year internally or externally.
While we always value the chance to spend time with our customers, given the potential downside risks to a farmer’s health and the potential impact of that on their operations, we think there are better ways we can engage with them and minimize that potential risk for everyone."
Bayer says it is focusing on creating new ways of sharing information and resources such as online field days, agronomy webinars and branded experiences, among others.
The Bayer exhibit is one of the largest at the Farm Progress Show and show officials will undoubtedly hope other exhibitors don't bale out, too.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.