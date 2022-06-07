STU ELLIS: Farmers don’t need more paperwork

There is growing attention being paid to “Scope 3.” And no, it is not the third generation of a common mouthwash.

The term “Scope 3” began frequently appearing in the business world recently when the Securities and Exchange Commission alerted the publicly traded companies under its purview that it wants investors in those firms to be well aware of the impact those companies have on the climate. While that may seem to be an issue appropriate for annual reports, the SEC used the term “Scope 3” to extend upstream and downstream from those corporations.

Farmers are downstream from companies like Archer Daniels Midland Co., Tyson, and 2,400 others that purchase farm commodities, and those corporations would be required to collect climate-impacting information from farmers if that farm wants to continue selling grain or livestock or any other farm commodity to that company.

This requirement would go well beyond just providing a name, address, and tax identification number for an IRS form. It would require details on agronomic practices, fertilizers applied, diesel fuel burned and contents of exhaust vapors from tractors, combines, hog barns, and rainwater runoff from fields.

For farmers to stay compliant with the companies that purchase their products downstream, this could mean producers will need to track and disclose on-farm data regarding individual operations and day-to-day activities. Unlike large corporations currently regulated by the SEC, farmers do not have teams of compliance officers or attorneys dedicated to handling SEC compliance issues.

The American Farm Bureau pushed back on the proposed SEC rule, and requested six months to study the impact on agriculture. The SEC extended the May 20 deadline by only 30 days, and so there may soon be a reckoning on the issue. However, over 100 members of Congress signed a joint letter to the SEC contending how burdensome it would be on farmers. But so far, the SEC has not relented.

While the most widespread Central Illinois impact would generally be on farmers who sell grain to ADM, ADM officials announced a creative answer to mitigate some of the paperwork burden on farmers, and in the process, noting that it was in response to the Scope 3 requirements of the SEC.

ADM will be committing $20 million over the next four years in support of farmers who participate in a Midwest Cover Crop Initiative managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The program will extend across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan and Minnesota, with the goal of establishing a half million acres of cover crops during the life of the program.

“Sustainability is a pillar of ADM’s growth strategy, and a foundation of our purpose as a company,” said Greg Morris, president of ADM’s Ag Services and Oilseeds business. “That’s why we committed last year to working across the entire food and ag value chain to significantly reduce our Scope 3 emissions, and why we’re scaling up our work to promote regenerative agricultural practices.”

That relieves some of the potential burden on some farmers, if the SEC pursues its plan. But Washington bureaucrats may not be done yet. Keep that Scope mouthwash handy.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene.

