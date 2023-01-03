STU ELLIS: Farmers need to look below the surface of sequestration efforts

There is a lot of money to be made in carbon. And lately that money is generated by getting rid of carbon.

Farmers are paid cash to change their agronomic practices to keep carbon in the soil, and companies that produce undesirable carbon say that offsets what they do.

Numerous startups have evolved in the past couple of years to transfer cash from a wide variety of industries for the purpose of carbon sequestration by farmers. “Please, get rid of it for us!”

Because of its abundance in the atmosphere, generators of carbon dioxide are looking for any outlet to capture and bury their carbon dioxide. And recently that has become an overwhelming initiative that impacts many farmland owners.

They are being invited to meetings and informed that a pipeline is planned to cross their farmland that will carry carbon dioxide. Three major projects are being rolled out with a veritable web of underground pipelines from the Dakotas on the northwest to Central Illinois on the southeast. They are being designed to connect carbon dioxide emitters, such as ethanol plants and fertilizer plants. And in a region full of corn production and processing, there are dozens of those.

Two of them, Navigator and Wolf, have Central Illinois as their destination, where the carbon dioxide has been liquified under high pressure and will be injected into the Mt. Simons limestone layer thousands of feet underground. An Archer Daniels Midland Co. project over the past decade has shown an injection well can operate efficiently and safely, so far.

But the highly pressurized carbon dioxide being piped from Iowa to Central Illinois for disposal creates concerns for farmland owners on the route. They point to a mishap near Sartartia, Mississippi nearly three years ago, when such a pipeline burst with serious health effects for four dozen people and the evacuation of 200 others. Fortunately, no one died.

Currently, the Navigator Heartland Greenway project is negotiating with landowners in Iowa, amid a lot of pushback from landowners. In their state a second such project is underway, to pipe carbon dioxide toward South Dakota for underground injection. Navigator is also negotiating with Illinois landowners, offering right of way payments equal to current land values, along with compensation for crop damage, fence repair, etc.

Sometimes land owners can look at the payment offers with dollar signs in their eyes and be overwhelmed with the check to be written just for burying a pipeline under a field. But those payments will not begin to cover a landowner’s liability should there be a mishap like what occurred in Mississippi.

Insurance companies that cover typical farm liability do not cover underground pipelines. Farm ownership may change, farm operators may change, and even the pipeline company could go out of business, before a mishap. Farmland owners, negotiating with pipeline companies, need to ask a bushel of questions before accepting a check to determine if substantial uninsurable exposure can be compensated by the amount of the check.

Currently the Illinois Commerce Commission is considering the Navigator case and will soon consider the Wolf pipeline case.

