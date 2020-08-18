STU ELLIS: Farmers want stability

Farmers got what they wanted in 2016, a farmer-friendly president.
It’s not that farmers did not like President Barrack Obama, they did not like his Environmental Protection Agency and particularly clean water policies that brought EPA regulations to every road ditch. Fearing a continuation of environmental regulations under a Hillary Clinton presidency, three out of four farmers voted for Donald Trump from coast to coast.
He appreciated their support and has generally remained farmer-friendly throughout his administration. The past three years has seen market uncertainty and plunging commodity prices. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been flush with cash and has distributed record amounts to farmers whose corn and soybean prices have fallen to 20-year lows.
Direct payments to farmers in 2020 will be the highest in recent years, and may reach the $30 billion-mark, surpassing USDA payments in the lean years of the early 1980s. That is also more than 2019 distributions of cash, and two to three times the amount farmers received in the Obama administration under regular farm programs.
The 2014 Farm Bill and its 2018 successor have done little to financially offset low corn and soybean prices. As net farm income has plunged from $137 billion in 2013 to the $80 billion range anticipated for 2021, the financial structure of farming is changing more rapidly. Bankruptcies are increasing, but not yet to the extraordinary levels of the 1980s. Nevertheless, ag economists are warning of diminished farm profitability in 2021.
The arrival of the new year will mark the arrival of a new administration. Not necessarily a new president, but new personalities and new policies that are not designed to buy votes, regardless of whether it is a Trump or Biden administration. And the largess from the USDA will likely diminish to what is authorized under current farm programs approved by Congress.
The years of concern about the loss of the Chinese market, which resulted in billions of dollars in market facilitation payments, has reverted into substantial Chinese purchases of corn and soybeans unseen since the tariff war began. While farmer spirits have been lifted with the daily news of millions of bushels being purchased, the market has not reacted similarly. There was more of a market bump with the derecho winds blowing down Iowa corn than multi-million bushel purchases by Beijing.
Whether or not the Chinese government continues its purchases from the United States will depend on prices, and currently U.S. soybeans that are in plentiful supply will be priced below those of Brazil until next March when the Brazilian crop is available and the Brazilian real inflates more. It would be hard to predict if a second Trump term would have any warmer relations with Beijing, than would a Biden administration.
Farmers have long said they want their cash from the market, not Washington, but good trade relations with the world’s second largest economy is mandatory for successful farmers in the world’s primary food producing nation. Farmers want to get back to level ground, but are still supporting Donald Trump by a 70% margin.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
