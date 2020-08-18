STU ELLIS: Farmers want stability

The arrival of the new year will mark the arrival of a new administration. Not necessarily a new president, but new personalities and new policies that are not designed to buy votes, regardless of whether it is a Trump or Biden administration. And the largess from the USDA will likely diminish to what is authorized under current farm programs approved by Congress.

The years of concern about the loss of the Chinese market, which resulted in billions of dollars in market facilitation payments, has reverted into substantial Chinese purchases of corn and soybeans unseen since the tariff war began. While farmer spirits have been lifted with the daily news of millions of bushels being purchased, the market has not reacted similarly. There was more of a market bump with the derecho winds blowing down Iowa corn than multi-million bushel purchases by Beijing.

Whether or not the Chinese government continues its purchases from the United States will depend on prices, and currently U.S. soybeans that are in plentiful supply will be priced below those of Brazil until next March when the Brazilian crop is available and the Brazilian real inflates more. It would be hard to predict if a second Trump term would have any warmer relations with Beijing, than would a Biden administration.

Farmers have long said they want their cash from the market, not Washington, but good trade relations with the world’s second largest economy is mandatory for successful farmers in the world’s primary food producing nation. Farmers want to get back to level ground, but are still supporting Donald Trump by a 70% margin.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0