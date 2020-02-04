STU ELLIS: Farmers wishing black swan would find new place to roost

Since mid-January when the agreement was signed, ocean shipping rates have dropped 31%. Soybean futures at the main futures exchange in Dalian, China dropped 11% in the first week of the virus outbreak. Soybean prices at the Brazilian port of Paranagua dropped 5%.

University of Illinois grain market analyst Todd Hubbs says, “The absence of substantial buying out of China looks to confirm the pessimism associated with the trade deal and place downward pressure on soybean prices.”

News services are giving plenty of coverage to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the corona virus. What has not been widely reported, is that the same city is the center of a newly reported outbreak of H5N1 bird flu, which has killed tens of thousands of chickens, and appears to be spreading rapidly among large poultry operations. While transmission of the H5N1 virus to people is limited, if it happens, human mortality rates are said to be 60%.

Apparently, Chinese trade negotiators followed good risk management principles to insist the Phase 1 agreement include language that would allow for changes, “in the event that a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event” which would delay either country from complying with the trade deal.