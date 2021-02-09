 Skip to main content
STU ELLIS: Fasten your seatbelt, Senate Agriculture Committee could make for wild ride
STU ELLIS: Fasten your seatbelt, Senate Agriculture Committee could make for wild ride

The name Cory Booker is not well known in agriculture today, but in two years he may be the most well-known member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

And farmers, as well as leaders of American agribusiness may not casually refer to him in a kind way if they happen to drop his name in a conversation.

The junior senator from New Jersey is one of the newly appointed Democrats to the Senate Agriculture Committee, along with newly-elected senators Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico. But neither of the latter will create the headlines and raise agriculture’s blood pressure as will Sen. Booker.

When Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced Booker’s appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee late last week, it would not be a surprise if agricultural lobbyists in Washington raised their consulting fees. Booker will be a force, and one that will require other members of the Agriculture Committee to maintain equilibrium.

To begin with, Booker is a self-described vegan and is critical of large-scale animal agriculture and farm checkoff programs. In a news release last week announcing his appointment to the Senate Agriculture Committee, Booker stated, “Our food system is deeply broken,” adding, “Family farmers are struggling, and their farms are disappearing, while big agriculture conglomerates get bigger and enjoy greater profits.”

Typically, the Senate Agriculture Committee is not a hotbed of political drama but goes about its business quietly and every 4 to 5 years negotiates with the House Agriculture Committee on a new Farm Bill. The current 2018 legislation will expire in September of 2023 and Senator Booker will be locked and loaded to want a major re-write of the legislation that usually gets minor adjustments when it is renewed.

Sen. Booker has shown he has the interest in challenging agricultural institutions and how USDA has operated for many years. Most farmers are comfortable with stability, knowing the system, whether agreeing with it or not. But Booker, who has introduced several agricultural legislative initiatives in the past, has lamented the fact they were ignored because he did not get any traction from the Agriculture Committee.

He now is a full-fledged member, and free to push his agenda. That includes adversity to check off programs, which are used by many commodity groups to fund research as well as domestic and international promotion of grains, meats and other commodities. His agenda also includes adversity to the meat-packing industry and the current process by which livestock are sold.

What forces are there to contain Sen. Booker? On the Democratic side are Sen. Patrick Leahy, president pro-tem of the Senate because of his seniority, and Sen. Richard Durbin, who ranks second in Senate Democratic leadership. On the GOP side, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reserved a seat for himself on the Agriculture Committee. And Iowa firebrands, Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst are both seated with the GOP side.

For the Farm Bill debate, reserve yourself a front row seat.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

