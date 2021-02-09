STU ELLIS: Fasten your seatbelt, Senate Agriculture Committee could make for wild ride

Typically, the Senate Agriculture Committee is not a hotbed of political drama but goes about its business quietly and every 4 to 5 years negotiates with the House Agriculture Committee on a new Farm Bill. The current 2018 legislation will expire in September of 2023 and Senator Booker will be locked and loaded to want a major re-write of the legislation that usually gets minor adjustments when it is renewed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Booker has shown he has the interest in challenging agricultural institutions and how USDA has operated for many years. Most farmers are comfortable with stability, knowing the system, whether agreeing with it or not. But Booker, who has introduced several agricultural legislative initiatives in the past, has lamented the fact they were ignored because he did not get any traction from the Agriculture Committee.

He now is a full-fledged member, and free to push his agenda. That includes adversity to check off programs, which are used by many commodity groups to fund research as well as domestic and international promotion of grains, meats and other commodities. His agenda also includes adversity to the meat-packing industry and the current process by which livestock are sold.