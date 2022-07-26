STU ELLIS: Fertilizer issues cause for blood pressure check

It's been a long time since farmers have had to make a decision that is as challenging to their operation as today’s fertilizer befuddlement.

It is much more than what kind of seed to buy, or what herbicide to use, or whether to invest in a new tractor or combine. And it is more of a quandary than selling grain. Well, almost.

Fertilizer is a requirement to achieve the yields needed to generate the revenue needed for operational costs. It had been second behind land rent, but accelerated beyond that to be the top cost for growing a corn or soybean crop.

The Department of Agriculture tracks fertilizer prices, based on prices quoted to Illinois farmers. USDA reports fertilizer prices on July 14 were $1,469 per ton for anhydrous ammonia (nitrogen), $983 per ton for Diammonium phosphate (phosphorus), and $862 per ton for potash. Overall, July 2022 prices are much higher than in 2021.

In the past year, anhydrous ammonia prices have increased from $726 per ton to $1,469 per ton, an increase of $743 per ton. DAP has increased from $688 per ton to $983, an increase of $295 per ton. Potash has risen from $481 per ton to $862, an increase of $381. But in the past year, prices have been higher at times than they are now.

The reasons for the price changes are numerous. Geopolitical conflicts. Natural gas prices in Europe. Foreign subsidies that result in tariffs applied by the U.S. Commerce Department. Foreign bans on exports of their fertilizer. And a shrinking number of multi-national fertilizer companies.

As previously noted, fertilizer prices fluctuate, seasonally and even weekly, both up and down, and sometimes both ways in a given week. Any farmer wanting a price quote on fertilizer to be applied this fall for the 2023 crop will be met with a variety of answers from different suppliers. Some will not be able to give a quote based on supply unavailability. Some will provide a quote, but it may only be good until the end of the day.

The challenge for farmers is whether to book fertilizer, regardless the cost, hoping that it is available and can be applied timely. If retailers can guarantee the supply, the next challenge is whether to book it now, hoping current prices are less than what they may be later. In the past year, the fertilizer industry has shown that typical price trends no longer are applicable.

University of Illinois ag economists say average nitrogen prices rise nearly $60 per ton between summer and the following spring. While that might indicate a 10% savings by booking now, we are not in typical times, and that $60 expected price change might only represent 3-5% of the cost.

On the other hand, that is pennies in the current scheme of things, if Russia shuts off natural gas to Europe and anhydrous ammonia prices rocket into the stratosphere.

That is why crop production budgets are constantly in flux and blood pressures are rising for farmers.