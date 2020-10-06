STU ELLIS: Filling the farm financial hole

“Not so fast, USDA, I’m not sure you are correct about that.”
Few people argue with USDA’s Economics Research Service (ERS) about the big picture of the farm economy. But David Widmar is one of those few. The Purdue ag economist holds many of the same credentials as USDA economists, and took on the ERS over its assessment of how farmers are doing financially.
The big picture is not rosy. ERS acknowledged that in its recent estimate of 2020 farm income and how it compares to the recent past. But Widmar contends that different statistical comparisons show a much different picture, and one that is not as rosy as the USDA economics staff portrays.
Widmar quotes ERS as saying net farm income in 2020 is significantly higher than in 2019. He says, “While 2020 is – overall – improved, 2019 was weaker than initially anticipated. Second, we are a long way from 2020 estimates being 'locked-in' and can expect adjustments and revisions over the next 12-16 months.” And he adds that the farm sector has less combined profits than originally thought.
Much of the increased net farm income of 2020, says Widmar, has come from government payments. And net farm income, minus government payments has been mostly unchanged since 2017.
Support Local Journalism
He says 2020 will see a record level of ad hoc government payments and those have been increasing year after year. There was a 6% increase in 2017, which was boosted by 44% in 2018. And this year and last, there has been a more than 70% increase in government “supplemental and ad hoc disaster assistance.”
One of the big sources of farm program payments has been the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. In the first of the two CFAP payment programs, the cattle industry received $4.3 billion, which was about 42% of the CFAP funds distributed. Widmar notes that the cattle industry has rarely received federal financial assistance, along with dozens of other commodity groups. And he adds, “While total direct payments have significantly increased in 2020, there are also more claims on the payments; the pie is bigger, but more slices are being made.”
As farmers finish their financial year, and visit with lenders to renew farm operating loans, those lenders will be evaluating their working capital, the difference between assets and liabilities. Widmar says working capital peaked at $180 billion in 2010 and 2012. And since then it will have eroded to less than $70 billion this year.
Farm debt has edged higher each year recently, approaching levels last seen in the farm depression of the 1980's. He says that has been driven by higher real estate debt, as farmers pledge farmland to lenders to secure more operating capital.
Much of the financial hole in farming has been the result of the loss of exports for commodities, and the shrinking economy from the COVID pandemic. While the USDA has been liberal with its ad hoc payments, there are great concerns about how much the taxpayer will be willing to continue that type of farm policy.
GALLERY: Life in Decatur in the 1970s
Barber shop
Bridgestone/Firestone
Cannon Ball passenger train
Christmas parade
Decatur Area Arts Council
Decatur Commodores
Decatur Post Office
Decatur saw shop
Labor Day parade
North Country Club Road
O.B.'s restaurant
Power boat racing
Snowfall
Steam engine
Stephen Decatur High School
Stephen Decatur High School
U.S. 51 construction
Wabash train depot
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.