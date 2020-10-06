STU ELLIS: Filling the farm financial hole

“Not so fast, USDA, I’m not sure you are correct about that.”

Few people argue with USDA’s Economics Research Service (ERS) about the big picture of the farm economy. But David Widmar is one of those few. The Purdue ag economist holds many of the same credentials as USDA economists, and took on the ERS over its assessment of how farmers are doing financially.

The big picture is not rosy. ERS acknowledged that in its recent estimate of 2020 farm income and how it compares to the recent past. But Widmar contends that different statistical comparisons show a much different picture, and one that is not as rosy as the USDA economics staff portrays.

Widmar quotes ERS as saying net farm income in 2020 is significantly higher than in 2019. He says, “While 2020 is – overall – improved, 2019 was weaker than initially anticipated. Second, we are a long way from 2020 estimates being 'locked-in' and can expect adjustments and revisions over the next 12-16 months.” And he adds that the farm sector has less combined profits than originally thought.

Much of the increased net farm income of 2020, says Widmar, has come from government payments. And net farm income, minus government payments has been mostly unchanged since 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}