STU ELLIS: Go sit in the corner

We are all familiar with the ubiquitous shipping container. They are found on trucks and trains moving hourly through Central Illinois.

It is impossible to tell what is in them, which could range from machine parts to men’s pants. But many contain agricultural commodities that could have a shelf life. And when those sit idle for any length of time, the value of the commodity may deteriorate and be rejected by the buyer.

Unfortunately, there are many of those sitting at cargo ports on the west coast and Central Illinois farm products and commodities may never get to the eventual recipient in the quality they left the farm or the processor. But why do they sit idle, particularly if someone has paid for them to be loaded and shipped?

That is becoming a point of frustration and anger for many engaged in agriculture, in particular. Shipping containers full of specialty grains, frozen pork, and a myriad of other farm commodities are being trucked or railed to west coast container shipping ports only to sit idle, while container ships haul empty containers back to China for reloading with consumer goods.