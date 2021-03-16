 Skip to main content
STU ELLIS: Go sit in the corner
STU ELLIS: Go sit in the corner

STU ELLIS

STU ELLIS

We are all familiar with the ubiquitous shipping container. They are found on trucks and trains moving hourly through Central Illinois.

It is impossible to tell what is in them, which could range from machine parts to men’s pants. But many contain agricultural commodities that could have a shelf life. And when those sit idle for any length of time, the value of the commodity may deteriorate and be rejected by the buyer.

Unfortunately, there are many of those sitting at cargo ports on the west coast and Central Illinois farm products and commodities may never get to the eventual recipient in the quality they left the farm or the processor. But why do they sit idle, particularly if someone has paid for them to be loaded and shipped?

That is becoming a point of frustration and anger for many engaged in agriculture, in particular. Shipping containers full of specialty grains, frozen pork, and a myriad of other farm commodities are being trucked or railed to west coast container shipping ports only to sit idle, while container ships haul empty containers back to China for reloading with consumer goods.

When the freight industry introduced the shipping container, the idea was to load it, haul it here and there around the world, and keep it full for international trade. But tens of thousands of shipping containers on ocean container ships enroute to China from U.S. container ports are empty. The shipping lines make more money hauling empties than loaded containers because of less turnaround time at Chinese ports.

Six dozen farm and commodity organizations have complained to the White House, the Maritime Commission, the Department of Transportation, the USDA. and the Council of Economic Advisors, calling the situation “egregious.”

In that letter the agricultural groups write, “The ocean carriers are enjoying their most profitable period in decades by controlling capacity and charging unprecedented freight rates, imposing draconian fees on our exporters and importers, and frequently refusing to carry U.S. agricultural exports.”

Why do they refuse U.S. agricultural exports? It seems those containers typically travel further inland in China and take more time to unload and reload for the return trip to the U.S. Subsequently, the container ships make more money taking empties back to China to reload at the ports.

Congressman Rodney Davis got involved last week, joining over 100 of his colleagues complaining about the situation to the Federal Maritime Commission. Davis said, “International trade and export markets are a major source of income for American farmers and producers. That’s why reports of vessel-operating common carriers declining to ship American agricultural products are so concerning.

"These supply chain issues may create financial problems for Illinois farmers and agricultural companies at a time when they need certainty and stability more than ever. I urge the Federal Maritime Commission to investigate these reports so we can find out if regulatory action needs to be taken.”

The container freight industry estimates at any given moment there are 300 million containers in motion around the world.

With any luck, that number soon will increase with the addition of containers filled with agricultural products heading out to sea on ships leaving the the west coast container ports.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

 

 

