STU ELLIS: Gold beneath the soil

Farmland owners have long dealt with companies wanting to cross their land with powerlines and dig trenches to install oil and gas pipelines under their fields. But there is a new boom in utility line construction that no one saw coming, and Central Illinois farmers are the center of the bullseye.

When great grandad located the home farm early in the last century or before, he did so because of the great soils that were rich in organic matter and could raise great crops. He was unaware of what was underneath a mile down, which is what this new cadre of pipelines want to tap. And that is something called the St. Simons layer of bedrock.

While it is good foundation for the farm, and too deep to visit, it has become a mecca for companies wanting to drill through it and insert liquid carbon dioxide, so the unwanted product will never see the light of day, escaping into the atmosphere.

Unlike most pipelines that cross multiple states from Texas and Oklahoma oilfields to vast coastal refining plants, the carbon dioxide pipelines have a terminal point, and it is right under the family farm. If the effort to clear the air of carbon dioxide continues to ramp up, there will be more of those pipelines headed into Central Illinois where they will end with a well point that sticks up out of the ground and looks like a chemistry lab experiment on steroids.

That is where the liquid carbon dioxide, under high pressure makes a right turn downward to Hades for eternal life, with the door guarded by St. Simons.

No one ever probably knew it or cared that much until recently, but ethanol plants and fertilizer production plants, which are in abundance across the Corn Belt, have been major emitters of carbon dioxide. One cannot see it, since it is colorless and odorless, and it floats away from the industrial processing. But now it is being reclaimed, pressurized into a liquid, and piped toward central Illinois. There apparently is money in that.

Because of the nature of the bedrock under Central Illinois, the farmland here will be a nexus for liquid carbon dioxide pipelines all converging here. And property owners should get their share of the new carbon economy.

The Navigator Pipeline Co. is planning to collect carbon dioxide from dozens of CO2 producing plants in a half dozen states in the western Corn Belt, and pipe it toward Taylorville for insertion just west of Willeys Station. ADM declined the terms Navigator wanted for collecting its CO2 from ethanol plants at Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is hiring the Wolf Pipeline Co. to convey its unwanted carbon dioxide to Decatur.

Once here it will be added to the CO2 produced at ADM’s Decatur ethanol plant that is being injected beneath the St. Simons bedrock adjacent to Progress City.

Landowner alert: Get ready to negotiate for your share of the carbon economy.

Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0